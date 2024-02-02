Former minister criticises ‘farcical’ asylum system after Clapham attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former minister criticises ‘farcical’ asylum system after Clapham attack

By Press Association
Former minister Robert Jenrick (James Manning/PA)
Former minister Robert Jenrick (James Manning/PA)

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick has called for stronger border controls following the “farce” which he says allowed asylum-seeker Abdul Shokoor Ezedi to remain in the country before allegedly committing the Clapham chemical attack.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the Conservative MP for Newark says the case was a “damning indictment” of the country’s asylum system which he says allowed Afghan Ezedi to remain in the country on the “wafer-thin” claim of having converted to Christianity which would have put him under threat in his own country.

He wrote: “Information is still emerging, but this case already raises serious questions for everyone in positions of authority. Why was Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the lead suspect, not prevented from entering illegally in the first place back in 2016?

“Why was he not instantly removed after he committed sexual assault, as per Home Office guidance? And why did an immigration judge ultimately grant him asylum on a wafer-thin claim and despite the Home Office’s repeated protestations?

“At each stage, the asylum system privileged the rights of an illegal immigrant, who committed serious crimes, over the fundamental right of the British public to feel safe and secure in their communities.”

Mr Jenrick, who resigned from his ministerial position out of protest at the Prime Minister’s handling of the Rwanda policy, added: “Immigration judges should be applying forensic scrutiny to asylum claims relying on a damascene religious conversion, given that this widespread tactic is straight from the people smugglers’ playbook.

“Until they shed their naivety and cautiousness, our grant rate will remain offensively high.”

Mr Jenrick goes on to suggest that illegal immigration has brought with it increased crime rates, particularly around Albanian drug gangs.

He added: “The lesson is to legislate for human nature, not a well-meaning but naive assumption of good faith. Strong border control is not cruel – as we keep seeing time after time, it’s a prerequisite of a safe society.

“This case can be a watershed moment. Either you want this tragic farce to end, and are willing to pursue the tough measure necessary, or you don’t. I know what side I’m on.”