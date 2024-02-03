Proposal to honour veterans with world’s tallest flagpole abandoned by US family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposal to honour veterans with world’s tallest flagpole abandoned by US family

By Press Association
The towering pole would have been topped with an American flag (AP)
A US family’s audacious plan to build the world’s tallest flagpole as a centrepiece for a billion-dollar project honouring veterans has been abandoned.

The Worcester family will not pursue the flagpole project in Washington County, Maine, or elsewhere for the time being and will look instead for other ways to commemorate those who have served, said lawyer Timothy Pease.

“They believed this project was a good project to honour veterans. But now they’re looking for new ways to honour veterans in the future,” Mr Pease said.

The proposal unveiled two years ago has divided the town of Columbia Falls, with a population 485, and residents are preparing to vote next month on proposed regulations governing large-scale developments.

A flagpole stretching 1,461 feet skywards would not meet the height restrictions contained in the proposal, which came out of several public sessions after residents voted to put the brakes on the project, said Jeff Greene, a member of the Board of Selectmen.

“We didn’t create ordinances to take down the flagpole project. We created ordinances to give the community control of their community,” Mr Greene said after learning of the developers’ decision, which was first reported by the Maine Monitor.

The towering pole would have been taller than the Empire State Building, topped with an American flag bigger than a football field and visible on a clear day from miles away.

But the original proposal called for much more than just that. The developers envisioned a village with living history museums, a 4,000-seat auditorium, restaurants and a sprawling monument with the names of every veteran who has died since the American Revolution — about 24 million in all.

The plan also called for lifts to bring people to observation decks from where they would be able to see all the way to Canada.

The Empire State Building
The towering pole would have been taller than the Empire State Building (PA)

“It’s like putting the Eiffel Tower in the Maine wilderness,” a resident once said.

The Worcester family — which is behind Worcester Wreath Co and Wreaths Across America, which provide hundreds of thousands of wreaths to military cemeteries and grave sites around the world — touted the project as away to unite people and honour veterans.

The project also would have brought much-needed jobs to a region that is long on natural beauty and short on economic development, they said.

Mr Pease said the Worcesters remain committed to the original aims behind the project: “The family is absolutely devoted to honouring veterans, and they’ll find ways to do that in the future.”