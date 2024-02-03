17-year-old convicted of murdering schoolboy in bus stop chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

17-year-old convicted of murdering schoolboy in bus stop chase

By Press Association
Renell Charles, 16, was a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Renell Charles, 16, was a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A teenager who got out of a taxi and chased and stabbed a schoolboy has been convicted of murder, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the attack on May 5, was found guilty by a jury at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday of murdering Renell Charles.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was also found guilty of having possession of a bladed article.

Renell, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, east London, was killed shortly after the end of the school day in what police described as a “brutal attack”.

He was sat at a bus stop on busy Markhouse Road with friends at around 4pm when his killer jumped out a taxi.

The police said there was a brief verbal altercation and Renell tried to run away but was chased down and stabbed twice.

They added he was lying defenceless on the ground the second time he was stabbed.

Renell tried to get up but collapsed as his attacker fled the scene. He died a short time later.

His attacker took deliberate steps to try and evade capture, immediately changing his clothes and swapping sim cards, the police said.

The teenager stayed in Clapton after the murder to avoided police who went to his his home in Newham the following day.

In the early hours of May 8, he attended Forest Gate police station claiming to be confused as to why police had visited his house.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged later that day.

At first, the accused told police “no comment” during an interview but later claimed he was in fear of the victim and had acted in self-defence.

After the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “The defendant – just a child himself – subjected Renell to a brutal attack over a minor dispute on a busy road in view of countless witnesses.

“This is yet another example of a willingness by some to carry and use knives to resolve issues with seemingly no care or thought for the consequences.

“Such senseless acts of violence will never cease to shock us all, and in this case made all the more tragic given Renell was so young.

“The defendant’s attempt to justify his actions as an act of self-defence were contradicted by both CCTV and witnesses, both of which confirmed that he chased Renell before stabbing him. I thank the jury for rightly seeing through his lies.”

He added: “My thoughts today are with Renell’s family and loved ones.

“Nothing will ease their pain, but I hope it is of some comfort to them that his killer has been brought to justice.

The 17 year-old is due to be sentenced at the same court on March 14.