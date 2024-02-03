Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band MC5, dies aged 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band MC5, dies aged 75

By Press Association
Wayne Kramer’s band influenced many others (Todd Williamson/Invision for Ciroc/AP)
Wayne Kramer’s band influenced many others (Todd Williamson/Invision for Ciroc/AP)

Wayne Kramer, the co-founder of proto-punk Detroit band the MC5 who influenced groups from The Clash to Rage Against The Machine, has died aged 75.

Kramer died on Friday at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, according to Jason Heath, a close friend and executive director of Kramer’s non-profit Jail Guitar Doors USA.

Mr Heath said the cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

From the late 1960s to early 1970s, no band was closer to the revolutionary spirit of the time than the MC5, which featured Kramer and Fred “Sonic” Smith on guitars, Rob Tyner on vocals, Michael Davis on bass and Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson on drums.

Managed for a time by White Panther co-founder John Sinclair, they were known for their raw, uncompromising music, which they envisioned as the soundtrack for the uprising to come.

“Brother Wayne Kramer was the best man I’ve ever known,” Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello wrote on Instagram. “He possessed a one of a kind mixture of deep wisdom & profound compassion, beautiful empathy and tenacious conviction. His band the MC5 basically invented punk rock music.”

The band had little commercial success and its core line-up did not last beyond the early 1970s, but its legacy endured, both for its sound and for its fusing of music to political action.

Kramer, who had a long history of legal battles and substance abuse, would tell his story in the 2018 memoir The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, And My Life Of Impossibilities.

Morello is among the musicians appearing on a new MC5 album, Heavy Lifting, which comes out this spring and includes Kramer and Thompson from the original group. Slash, Vernon Reid and William DuVall of Alice In Chains also contributed.

Wayne Kramer
Guitarist Wayne Kramer died on Friday at a hospital in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Pushing music forward, carrying a message of self-efficacy and empowerment — and just to have fun,” Kramer told Mojo magazine in December. “It’s all in the MC5. Creativity is the solution for the challenges we face.”

Thompson is now the band’s only surviving member.

Kramer and Smith had known each other since their teens and played with various other musicians around Detroit before the core line-up was in place, in the mid-1960s. At Tyner’s suggestions, they called themselves the MC5, short for Motor City Five, and emulated the Rolling Stones, The Who, and other hard rock bands of the era.

By 1968, they had built a substantial local following and were influenced by Marxism, the White Panthers, the Beats and other social-political movements.

The MC5 was more radical politically than most of its peers, and otherwise louder and more daring.

Kick Out The Jams was their most famous song. A live album of the same name reached the top 40 in 1969, their highest-charting release. They also released the studio albums Back In The USA and High Time before breaking up at the end of 1972.