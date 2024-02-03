Mikel Arteta admits to learning a lot from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta admits to learning a lot from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to emulate Jurgen Klopp’s trophy success. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed he has taken “a lot of things” from Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Liverpool but admits the next step has to be emulating his trophy success.

Klopp and Arteta will come head to head at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with the table-topping visitors able to move eight points clear of their hosts with a win.

The German has already announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season having taken over in 2015.

During that time he has guided the Reds to a Premier League title, Champions League glory and both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (centre) exchanges words with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Anfield in 2021
Arsenal sat top of the table for 248 days last season before being usurped by Manchester City but realistically they need to beat Liverpool on Sunday to maintain a chance of pipping both clubs to the trophy this season.

As he prepares for what could be their final meeting in the dugout, Arteta – who has form for rowing with Klopp on the touchline – explained what he has taken from his success in England.

“A lot of things. Especially the identity that his team has, the identity that the club has,” he said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down in the summer
“It is very clear. He is someone who is so determined to make sure that stamp is put in across the club.

“The team has very clear intentions and behaviours, regardless of where (each player) plays. I love that about what he has done at Liverpool.”

Arteta also believes the next step for the team he is building at Arsenal is to win major trophies on a regular basis – like Klopp’s Liverpool – having already achieved his first aims in north London.

“The first intention was to make our people proud. Proud of the club, proud of the team and how we represent our club – and to be with our ambitions, and enjoy,” added the Spaniard.

“I think we have given them these two things in the last few years, probably more than was expected.

“But the demands are bigger – and have to be bigger. Now that has to be to win big trophies – and win major trophies consistently and be at the very top.

“In order to do that, everyone has to have the same intention. It just doesn’t happen if you don’t demand of each other in this way.

“That’s the next step. Liverpool have done it, we haven’t.”