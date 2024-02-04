How the Clapham alkali attack and manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi has unfolded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the Clapham alkali attack and manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi has unfolded

By Press Association
Abdul Ezedi is on the run (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The suspect in the south London alkali attack is on the run and the police manhunt for him is in its fourth day.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, who has “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, was last seen at Tower Hill Underground Station on Wednesday around two hours after the attack in Clapham, south London.

Here’s a timeline of how events have unfolded so far:

– Wednesday

– 00.15am

Ezedi’s vehicle is seen in Newcastle, where he had been living.

– 6.30am

His vehicle is seen travelling into Tooting, south London.

– 4.30pm

A further sighing of his car is confirmed in Croydon.

– 7pm

He is then seen driving in Streatham.

– 7.25pm

The attack on a 31-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ezedi, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight, takes place in Lessar Avenue.

Ezedi makes off in his car which crashes nearby. He then leaves the vehicle and runs off.

Clapham Common incident
Police Commander Jon Savell giving an update to the media (PA Video)

The Metropolitan Police was called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.

– 7.33pm

Ezedi boards a train at Clapham South Tube station.

– 7.59pm

He leaves that train at King’s Cross Tube station.

– 8.42pm

He is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right. He has significant injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.

Clapham Common incident
Ezedi was seen in a Tesco Express shop (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– 9pm

Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube station and boards a Victoria Line Tube southbound.

-9.10pm

Ezedi arrives at Victoria Station and then boards a District Line Tube eastbound at 9.16pm.

– 9.33pm

The suspect is seen leaving Tower Hill Underground Station in the last recorded sighting of him.

– Thursday

– Around 9.30am

Scotland Yard says the 31-year-old woman and three-year-old girl have potentially life-changing injuries.

– 1.35pm

Ezedi’s identity is revealed and members of the public are warned to stay away from him.

The Met said it is working with Northumbria Police as the wanted man may be trying to return to the North East.

Clapham Common incident
The public have been warned to stay away from Ezedi (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– 4pm

There was a heightened police presence on Caledonian Road, as unmarked cars with blue sirens could be seen and police vehicles drove around the area.

– 6pm

The image of Ezedi buying a bottle of water is released.

– Overnight Thursday to Friday

Police carry out a total of five search warrants, at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle.

– Friday

– 3.36pm

Police hold a press conference, giving a timeline of Ezedi’s movements, an update on the condition of the mother and her daughters and issuing new images of Ezedi at King’s Cross underground station.

Commander Jon Savell makes a direct appeal to Ezedi to hand himself into police, so he can get the urgent medical treatment he needs.

Clapham Common incident
An empty container with corrosive warnings on the label (Met Police)

– Saturday

– 4.55pm

Police release footage of empty containers with corrosive warnings being found in a raid on an address in Newcastle.

Tests are ongoing to work out if the substance is the one used in the Clapham attack.

They also say they have received dozens of calls about the manhunt, including possible sightings, as they renewed their appeal for the public’s help catching him.

– Sunday

– 12.20pm

Police announce a reward of up to £20,000 is on offer to anyone who can provide information leading to Ezedi’s arrest.

Detectives also confirm analysis of the substance shows it is a “very strong concentrated corrosive substance”, either liquid sodium hydroxide or liquid sodium carbonate.

The Met also releases CCTV video footage of Ezedi in the Tesco on Caledonian Road, where he is seen buying what appears to be water in the self-service checkout before leaving the shop.