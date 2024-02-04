How the Clapham alkali attack and manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi has unfolded

The suspect in the south London alkali attack is on the run and the police manhunt for him is in its fourth day.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, who has “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, was last seen at Tower Hill Underground Station on Wednesday around two hours after the attack in Clapham, south London.

Here’s a timeline of how events have unfolded so far:

– Wednesday

– 00.15am

Ezedi’s vehicle is seen in Newcastle, where he had been living.

– 6.30am

His vehicle is seen travelling into Tooting, south London.

– 4.30pm

A further sighing of his car is confirmed in Croydon.

– 7pm

He is then seen driving in Streatham.

– 7.25pm

The attack on a 31-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ezedi, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight, takes place in Lessar Avenue.

Ezedi makes off in his car which crashes nearby. He then leaves the vehicle and runs off.

Police Commander Jon Savell giving an update to the media (PA Video)

The Metropolitan Police was called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.

– 7.33pm

Ezedi boards a train at Clapham South Tube station.

– 7.59pm

He leaves that train at King’s Cross Tube station.

– 8.42pm

He is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right. He has significant injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.

Ezedi was seen in a Tesco Express shop (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– 9pm

Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube station and boards a Victoria Line Tube southbound.

-9.10pm

Ezedi arrives at Victoria Station and then boards a District Line Tube eastbound at 9.16pm.

– 9.33pm

The suspect is seen leaving Tower Hill Underground Station in the last recorded sighting of him.

– Thursday

– Around 9.30am

Scotland Yard says the 31-year-old woman and three-year-old girl have potentially life-changing injuries.

– 1.35pm

Ezedi’s identity is revealed and members of the public are warned to stay away from him.

The Met said it is working with Northumbria Police as the wanted man may be trying to return to the North East.

The public have been warned to stay away from Ezedi (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– 4pm

There was a heightened police presence on Caledonian Road, as unmarked cars with blue sirens could be seen and police vehicles drove around the area.

– 6pm

The image of Ezedi buying a bottle of water is released.

– Overnight Thursday to Friday

Police carry out a total of five search warrants, at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle.

– Friday

– 3.36pm

Police hold a press conference, giving a timeline of Ezedi’s movements, an update on the condition of the mother and her daughters and issuing new images of Ezedi at King’s Cross underground station.

Commander Jon Savell makes a direct appeal to Ezedi to hand himself into police, so he can get the urgent medical treatment he needs.

An empty container with corrosive warnings on the label (Met Police)

– Saturday

– 4.55pm

Police release footage of empty containers with corrosive warnings being found in a raid on an address in Newcastle.

Tests are ongoing to work out if the substance is the one used in the Clapham attack.

They also say they have received dozens of calls about the manhunt, including possible sightings, as they renewed their appeal for the public’s help catching him.

– Sunday

– 12.20pm

Police announce a reward of up to £20,000 is on offer to anyone who can provide information leading to Ezedi’s arrest.

Detectives also confirm analysis of the substance shows it is a “very strong concentrated corrosive substance”, either liquid sodium hydroxide or liquid sodium carbonate.

The Met also releases CCTV video footage of Ezedi in the Tesco on Caledonian Road, where he is seen buying what appears to be water in the self-service checkout before leaving the shop.