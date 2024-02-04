Callum Hudson-Odoi earns much-needed Forest point in draw at 10-man Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Hudson-Odoi earns much-needed Forest point in draw at 10-man Bournemouth

By Press Association
Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) equalised for Forest just before the break (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) equalised for Forest just before the break (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck late in the first half of Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 Premier League draw at 10-man Bournemouth to secure a vital point for his relegation-threatened side.

Justin Kluivert gave the hosts an early lead, but the sides were back on level terms after Hudson-Odoi curled in the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

His afternoon came to a premature end, however, when substitute Philip Billing clipped the back of his Achilles and was dismissed by referee Rebecca Welch, who was booed off the pitch by the home support.

Dominic Solanke needed just a goal to draw level with Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot chase, but barely touched the ball in the stop-and-start contest.

The hosts quickly established a lead from Lewis Cook’s corner, flicked on by Luis Sinisterra to Kluivert, who tapped the fifth-minute opener past January signing Matz Sels on his Forest debut.

Taiwo Awoniyi – looking for his 12th goal of the campaign – had forced Neto into two simple stops by the 15-minute mark and perhaps should have done better on his second attempt after a threatening run.

Antoine Semenyo tried to extend the Cherries’ advantage with a sharp effort from the right, while a scramble from a Forest corner was finally shut down when Neto denied Ryan Yates from close range.

Save another soft Yates effort, neither side looked like scoring as the contest approached the halfway point of the staccato, set-piece-heavy period until Hudson-Odoi squared things up on the stroke of half-time.

Morgan Gibbs-White floated in a free-kick from the right and the awaiting Hudson-Odoi took his time, weaving his way through a sea of red before curling the equaliser past Neto and into the bottom-right corner.

The second half began with a familiar rhythm to the first, Forest unable to do anything with the contest’s 10th corner, while Bournemouth’s sixth of the afternoon – and 11th of the match – was also cleared.

Andoni Iraola made three changes early in the half, bringing in Marcus Tavernier for Semenyo immediately after the restart before replacing Kluivert – who had previously been booked by Welch – with Biling, and bringing on Alex Scott for Ryan Christie.

It remained anyone’s game with 20 minutes remaining, Tavernier having tried his luck but firing over, while Selz managed to get his hand to another Bournemouth corner.

Welch showed Billing a straight red in the 84th minute, when the Denmark international clipped the back of Hudson-Odoi’s ankle in midfield.

The Forest goal scorer limped to the touchline and briefly looked like carrying on before the contest entered seven minutes of stoppage time, where neither side was able to make a difference.