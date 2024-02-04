Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick rule at pre-Grammys gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick rule at pre-Grammys gala

By Press Association
Keyshia Cole, from left, Gladys Knight, Frederic Yonnet, Stevie Wonder, and Dionne Warwick at the gala (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The night began with a rare sight – tennis champion Serena Williams was flustered.

“I’m a little nervous, I can’t breathe,” she said through an exasperated smile. “I’m usually really good at this.”

The overwhelming task was not opening the famed Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, it was introducing its opening act, one of her favourite groups, Green Day.

An enthusiasm for music fuelled the night, but it was a concluding performance by Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Stevie Wonder that really stole the show.

2024 Pre-Grammy Gala – Arrivals
Serena Williams arrives at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Music is love,” Wonder told the crowd before launching into a singalong of Warwick’s What The World Needs Now.

Knight first emerged to sing The Way We Were/Try to Remember, before being joined by Warwick for That’s What Friends Are For, which Wonder closed with a harmonica solo.

About an hour earlier, Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing chairman and chief executive, was given the 2024 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the star-studded event, and used his speech to remind guest “it always takes a village” to move the needle in the music industry.

“No-one does it alone,” he said.

Platt has been celebrated for improving the ways in which hip-hop and R&B artists are compensated as songwriters, working with Usher, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams.

Davis, chief creative officer of Sony, kicked off his pre-Grammy party in 1976 to celebrate Barry Manilow’s Mandy, which became Arista Records’ first Grammy record of the year nominee.

2024 Pre-Grammy Gala – Arrivals
Ellie Goulding attended the Pre-Grammy Gala (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Admittance to Davis’ event is notoriously challenging to receive.

This year the A-listers who made the cut included Smokey Robinson, Meryl Streep, Babyface, Jon Bon Jovi, Lenny Kravitz, Mariah Carey, Gayle King, Ted Danson, Shania Twain, Diane Warren, Cameron Crowe, Sammy Hagar, Cher, Jack Antonoff, Gloria Esteban, Busta Rhymes, Megan Thee Stallion, Peso Pluma, Tyla, David Foster and Mark Ronson.

When it came time to introduce Clive Davis to the stage, actor Tom Hanks did the honours.

“Why are we here? Clive Davis, Clive Davis, Clive Davis,” he told the cheering crowd.

“Clive Davis is the chef, in the kitchen, of the food of love of music, music, music. And he’s the host of this , the most bitchin’ party in the year.”

The event included many performances from a diverse range of talent including Maluma, The Isley Brothers taking it back to 1959 with Shout, and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt tackling I’m Just Ken, with country singer Lainey Wilson taking the place of actor Ryan Gosling.

“We concentrate on the pure celebration of music,” Davis said at the start of the night, and by the end, that was evident.