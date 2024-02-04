Police charge fourth person, 17, with murder of two teenagers in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police charge fourth person, 17, with murder of two teenagers in Bristol

By Press Association
Mason Rist and Max Dixon (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Mason Rist and Max Dixon (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of two teenagers stabbed to death in Bristol.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died on January 27 after being attacked in the Knowle West area of the city.

The youth is the fourth person to be charged with murder, while two others have been charged with assisting an offender.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Victoria Cook, chief crown prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “Prosecutors from CPS South West’s complex casework unit have authorised two murder charges against a 17-year-old boy following the deaths of 16-year-old Max Dixon and 15-year-old Mason Rist.

“The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, is the sixth individual to be charged in connection with the case.

“Anthony Snook, 44, and two youths aged 15 and 16 years old, have already been charged with two counts of murder, while Bailey Westcott, 22, and Jamie Ogbourne, 26, have previously been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

“The 17-year-old has been refused bail and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

“As criminal proceedings are now active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Earlier on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said a 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman were being questioned in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and was still being detained on Sunday after a warrant for further detention was granted.

This brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the killings to 12.

The five previously charged have all been remanded in custody after appearing in court earlier this week.

Two of the others who were arrested have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “A dozen people have now been arrested since the tragic events in south Bristol last weekend.

“Mason and Max’s families are being supported by specialist family liaison officers and were earlier today updated about the latest two arrests.

“We are hugely grateful for the support the local community have shown us over the past week and will continue to inform the public of any significant updates regarding this ongoing investigation.”