News

New Executive calls for urgent discussions on funding for public services

By Press Association
Newly appointed First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will meet with the Prime Minister on Monday (NI Executive/PA)
Northern Ireland’s newly formed Executive has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

The letter, signed by all Stormont ministers, states that a current financial package on offer “does not provide the basis for the Executive to deliver sustainable public services and public finances”.

It adds that the additional funding from the Government “will only serve to provide a short-term solution to the pressing issues we now face”.

The UK Government has offered a package of £3.3 billion to stabilise Northern Ireland’s finances, including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims.

Stormont Assembly
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently visiting Northern Ireland (Carrie Davenport/PA)

Mr Sunak, who is visiting Northern Ireland, said the package would lead to sustainable public services.

But Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This morning the Prime Minister will meet Executive ministers united in our determination to get the right long-term funding package agreed.

“If we are to tackle the serious problems across public services – in our hospitals and our schools – then how we are funded needs to change and I will be strongly pressing that point at today’s meeting.

“It is critical that the Executive has the right resources to deliver effective public services for all our citizens and we will engage with the Prime Minister to achieve our shared objective.”

The DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the Executive would be “speaking with one voice” in its meeting with the Prime Minister.

She added: “We will be saying that the people of Northern Ireland deserve better public services and that we need to work together – the Executive and the Government – to deliver long-term fiscal stability.

“We are ready to engage with the Government and get down to the work of putting our finances on a sound footing, however, we will also be seeking to ensure the UK Government provides sufficient funding in a package to fulfil its promises on public sector pay.”

Mr Sunak said the offer from the UK Government represents “a generous and fair settlement”.

He added: “And crucially, it is sustainable.

“It is about ensuring public finances in Northern Ireland are sustainable for the long term. That approach we have taken, I think, will really benefit everyone here.

“And now that we have got the Executive back up and running, it is right that people have their local politicians focusing on their priorities, starting with public services.”