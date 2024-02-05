Sunak and Varadkar to mark return of powersharing at Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak and Varadkar to mark return of powersharing at Stormont

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Northern Ireland to mark the return of devolved government (Carrie Davenport/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Irish premier Leo Varadkar are to visit Stormont as they mark the return of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak and Mr Varadkar will meet each other, as well as the leaders of the new powersharing Executive which was formed on Saturday, ending two years of political stalemate.

The newly-formed Executive has already written to the Prime Minister calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

The Executive, headed by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly, will also hold its first meeting on Monday as it begins the task of trying to deal with Northern Ireland’s strained finances.

Stormont Assembly
Rishi Sunak and Leo Varadkar will meet with Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, the leaders of the new powersharing Executive (NI Executive/PA)

Ms O’Neill made history when she was appointed the region’s first nationalist First Minister.

The institutions were restored after a deal between Mr Sunak’s government and the DUP to address unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which included passing new legislation at Westminster.

Mr Sunak is also carrying out community engagements during his visit to Northern Ireland, meeting people involved in public services.

Stormont Assembly
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland at its headquarters in Lisburn (Carrie Davenport/PA)

On Sunday, he was at the headquarters of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in Co Antrim, where he said the return of Stormont represented a “brighter future for people”.

The UK Government has offered a £3.3 billion package to stabilise finances in the region, and settle public sector pay claims.

However, the Executive will press Mr Sunak for more funding.

The Prime Minister said the offer represents “a generous and fair settlement”.

He added: “And crucially, it is sustainable.

“It is about ensuring public finances in Northern Ireland are sustainable for the long term. That approach we have taken, I think, will really benefit everyone here.

“And now that we have got the Executive back up and running, it is right that people have their local politicians focusing on their priorities, starting with public services.

“There has not been devolved government up and running here for far too long. But now we do have it and they can start focusing on delivering for everyone.”

However, the letter from all Stormont ministers to the Prime Minister states that the current financial package on offer “does not provide the basis for the Executive to deliver sustainable public services and public finances”.

Stormont Assembly
Michelle O’Neill said the Executive would be pressing the Prime Minister for adequate funding for public services (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill said: “This morning the Prime Minister will meet Executive ministers united in our determination to get the right long-term funding package agreed.

“If we are to tackle the serious problems across public services – in our hospitals and our schools – then how we are funded needs to change and I will be strongly pressing that point at today’s meeting.

“It is critical that the Executive has the right resources to deliver effective public services for all our citizens and we will engage with the Prime Minister to achieve our shared objective.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said the Executive would be “speaking with one voice” in its meeting with the Prime Minister.

She added: “We will be saying that the people of Northern Ireland deserve better public services and that we need to work together – the Executive and the Government – to deliver long term fiscal stability.

“We are ready to engage with the Government and get down to the work of putting our finances on a sound footing, however, we will also be seeking to ensure the UK Government provides sufficient funding in a package to fulfil its promises on public sector pay.”