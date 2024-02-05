Zelensky signals shakeup of Ukraine’s military leadership is imminent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Zelensky signals shakeup of Ukraine’s military leadership is imminent

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was weighing up a possible dismissal of the country’s top military officer, a prospect that has shocked the nation fighting Russia’s invasion and worried Kyiv’s Western allies.

Asked whether he was considering the ousting of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Mr Zelensky told Italian RAI TV in an interview released late on Sunday that he was thinking about it as part of a broader issue of setting the country’s path.

He said that “a reset, a new beginning is necessary” and it is “not about a single person but about the direction of the country’s leadership”.

“I’m thinking about this replacement, but you can’t say here we replaced a single person,” Mr Zelensky said. “When we talk about this, I mean a replacement of a series of state leaders, not just in a single sector like the military.

“If we want to win we must all push in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, let our arms fall, we must have the right positive energy.”

Russia Ukraine War Zaluzhnyi Rumors
Commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Mr Zelensky’s comments marked his first confirmation that he was mulling replacing the widely popular general, a possibility that caused an uproar in Ukraine and delighted the Kremlin as the war approaches its second anniversary.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko criticised the possibility of Gen Zaluzhnyi’s sacking, saying it was because of the general’s leadership that “many Ukrainians truly trust the armed forces”.

“Today is a moment when politics might prevail over reason and country’s interests,” Mr Klitschko said on social media. The mayor of Ukraine’s capital city has been a vocal critic of Mr Zelensky. The presidency in turn has accused Klitschko’s office of inefficiencies.

It is unclear who might replace Gen Zaluzhnyi and if his successor would command the same level of respect from Ukraine’s troops and foreign defence leaders.

According to Ukrainian and Western media reports, Mr Zelensky last week offered for Gen Zaluzhnyi to resign, but he refused. Gen Zaluzhnyi has not commented on the issue.

The tensions between the president and Gen Zaluznyi have been rising as the country grapples with dire ammunition and personnel shortages following a failed summer counteroffensive. The need for a broad mobilisation to fill the ranks has reportedly been one of the areas of disagreement.

Mr Zelensky said at the end of last year that he had turned down the military’s request to mobilise up to 500,000 people, demanding more details about how it would be organised and paid for.

Russia Ukraine War Poland
President Zelensky poses for a photo with servicemen during his visit to Zaporizhzhia region, the site of fierce battles with the Russian troops, on Sunday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

A rift between Gen Zaluzhnyi and Mr Zelensky first broke into the open last autumn when the general acknowledged in an interview with The Economist that the fighting with Russia had stalemated. The president strongly denied that was the case.

For his part, Gen Zaluzhnyi has published two essays laying out his vision for how Ukraine can win the war.

In his writings, he said it was critical for Ukraine to have air superiority, to extending its efficiency in countering enemy artillery, to build up reserves and to increase electronic warfare capabilities.

Ukraine desperately needs more Western military assistance as the Russian forces are pressing in many directions of the 1,500-km (900-mile) frontline, but an aid package had been blocked in the US Congress. Gen Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal could fuel uncertainty among Western allies.

Russia has rejoiced at the prospect, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that the talk about Gen Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal exposed rifts in the Ukrainian leadership.

The Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported on Monday that Mr Zelensky was also considering the removal of General Staff Chief Serhii Shaptala.

Gen Zaluzhnyi on Monday congratulated Mr Shaptala on his birthday and posted a picture of them together on Facebook.

“It will still be very difficult for us, but we will definitely never be ashamed,” Gen Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a Monday afternoon strike over the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the head of the local military administration said.