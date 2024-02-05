Sunak declines to back call for social media curbs from Brianna Ghey’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak declines to back call for social media curbs from Brianna Ghey’s mother

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther Ghey has called for social media apps to be banned on smartphones for under-16s (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rishi Sunak has declined to give his backing to calls by the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey for social media apps to be banned on smartphones for under-16s.

Esther Ghey is campaigning for searches for inappropriate material to be flagged to parents in the wake of the sentencing of her transgender daughter’s killers.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife after luring her to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on February 11 last year.

Brianna Ghey murder court case
Brianna Ghey was lured to a park where she was murdered (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)

Jenkinson had watched videos of torture and murder online.

The Prime Minister, who is visiting Northern Ireland, said his thoughts were with Brianna’s family after the “unspeakable, unspeakable, awful act” but declined to say whether the Government might consider such a proposal.

Mr Sunak, echoing comments from Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, pointed to the “tough new powers” now in force under the Online Safety Act.

The legislation passed into law in November and requires social media companies to curb the spread of illegal content on their platforms and protect children from seeing potentially harmful material, with large fines among the potential penalties for those who breach the new rules.

Focaldata survey
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not say whether ministers could consider a considerable curbing of social media use by children (Ian Forsyth/PA)

He said: “As a parent, I am always worried about social media and what my young girls are exposed to.

“That’s why I’m pleased we have passed the Online Safety Act over the last year and that means the regulator now has tough new powers to control what is exposed to children online.

“And if the big social media companies do not comply with that, the regulator is able to levy very significant fines on them and the priority now is making sure that act is up and running.”

Downing Street stressed that the legislation currently in place gives ministers “the tools to make the web safer for children”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The Act allows us to respond to the changing nature of technology and changing nature of threats and it gives us room to respond to these changes.”

Ms Ghey told the BBC over the weekend that she wanted a law “that there are mobile phones that are only suitable for under-16s”.

Esther Ghey is campaigning for searches for inappropriate material to be flagged to parents (Peter Byrne/PA)

She said that such phones would “not have all of the social media apps that are out there now”.

“If a child is searching the kind of words that Scarlett and Eddie were searching, it will then flag up on the parent’s phone,” she said.

She said if the searches her daughter’s killers had made had been flagged, their parents would have been “able to get some kind of help”.