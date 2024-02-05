Flying Spitfire for charity ‘delightful’, says former RAF pilot, 102

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flying Spitfire for charity ‘delightful’, says former RAF pilot, 102

By Press Association
102-year-old Jack Hemmings AFC after flying a Spitfire plane to mark 80th anniversary of the military charity Mission Aviation Fellowship (Gareth Fuller/PA)
102-year-old Jack Hemmings AFC after flying a Spitfire plane to mark 80th anniversary of the military charity Mission Aviation Fellowship (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A 102-year-old former RAF man who took to the sky in a Spitfire described the experience being back behind the controls as “absolutely delightful”.

Jack Hemmings, a former RAF squadron leader, is believed to be the oldest pilot to fly the Second World War aircraft in a bid to raise money for a charity he co-founded nearly 80 years ago.

Speaking at the Biggin Hill airfield before his flight, Mr Hemmings said when offered a flight he “seized it with both hands” and was looking forward to “just enjoying the feeling of the controls in this famous aeroplane”.

“It’s a nice feeling swooping around in the air which you can do in this,” he said.

102-year-old flies Spitfire
Jack Hemmings, 102, prepares to fly the Spitfire (Gareth Fuller/PA)

After the journey, the grandfather-of-three described the experience as “very bumpy”, adding: “To be honest (it was) slightly heavier than I expected but we were flying about 210 knots faster than I normally used to fly at in my air force days.

“To be honest it felt a bit rusty. Not surprising I am rusty.”

Mr Hemmings, who was supported by his son Adrian at the heritage site, hopes to celebrate the occasion with “a bit of a beverage of sorts”.

Deputy chief pilot at Biggin Hill, Barry Hughes, who accompanied Mr Hemmings in the jet, said he had a “natural touch”.

He said: “With Jack’s history of aviation he’s a remarkable gentleman and it’s an honour to be able to fly.

“I think he really enjoyed every single moment of the flight.”

On Mr Hemmings taking over the controls, Mr Hughes added: “He didn’t need any instruction really, he just took control, flown us around, made some turnings and basic manoeuvres.”

Mr Hemmings is raising money for Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), a humanitarian air service he launched in the aftermath of the Second World War alongside D-day veteran Stuart King.

The flight marks the 80th anniversary year of the D-day landings as well as paying tribute to Mr King, a former RAF engineer who died in 2020.

102-year-old flies Spitfire
Jack Hemmings flew the Spitfire plane to mark 80th anniversary of the military charity Mission Aviation Fellowship (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The pair took on the first British mission to survey the humanitarian needs of isolated communities across Central Africa in 1948, visiting more than 100 aid and mission outposts.

Mr Hemmings, who became an accountant after the RAF, recalled the survey was “full of interest, every day we flew was somewhere new”.

MAF grew into a Christian organisation that uses planes to deliver relief, medicine and emergency cargo to more than 25 low-income countries.

Mr Hemmings was awarded the Air Force Cross for exemplary gallantry while flying for when he was stationed in India during the Second World War.

With the 353 Squadron, he flew the Lockheed Hudson aircraft to protect the Bay of Bengal from a Japanese invasion.

Mr Hemming, who lives in Horam, east Sussex, previously performed aerobatics on his 100th birthday and raised more than £40,000 for MAF.

He has set up a Justgiving page to raise at least £2,000 from Monday’s flight.