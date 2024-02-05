Welsh man becomes biggest Postcode Lottery winner – and his stepfather called it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh man becomes biggest Postcode Lottery winner – and his stepfather called it

By Press Association
Kevin Jones said he feels ‘blown away’ after becoming the biggest Postcode Lottery winner at over £1.2 million (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)
A man from Wales has been left “blown away” after becoming the Postcode Lottery’s biggest winner, taking home over £1.2 million, revealing how his stepfather predicted his jackpot win the day before.

Kevin Jones, 58, scooped a record £1,210,914 in the lottery’s monthly Postcode Millions draw for January, saying the “life-changing” moment still hasn’t sunk in.

However, his jackpot win may have been written in the stars after Mr Jones’s stepfather, 79-year-old John Davies, called him the day before to tell him he would win big, saying: “It’s your turn now.”

“I was honestly expecting £1,000 and when they pulled out the ticket from the envelope and I saw the first three numbers, then I saw the other three numbers – it totally blew me away,” Mr Jones, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, told the PA news agency.

Kevin Jones opening his Postcode Lottery envelope
Kevin Jones said his jackpot win still hasn’t sunk in (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

“I’m still shocked, I don’t really know how to feel, it just won’t go in.

“My (stepfather) said to me yesterday, ‘get a Bentley and show them’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to get a grand, or a couple of grand at the most’.

“But he said, ‘no, it’s your turn now’.”

The father-of-three won the mammoth jackpot after being the only player in the full winning postcode of LD1 5HR.

He purchased three tickets, each worth £403,638, which allowed him to triple his winnings.

“I totally forgot about the other two tickets,” he said.

Kevin Jones standing in front of a car and holding up a key
Kevin Jones first plans to purchase a car with the money and go on a cruise around the Caribbean (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

“It’s going from one extreme to the other, going from living day by day, hand to mouth, to this extreme.”

Mr Jones said he first plans to purchase a car with the money, as well as going on a cruise around the Caribbean to get some sunshine.

“I need a car and I need to buy a place to live at some point,” he said.

“I was sitting thinking last night, what am I going to do to wake myself up, so I’ll get a car and I’ll probably go on holiday.

“A Caribbean cruise I was thinking for a month so I can have a think about what I want to do.”

Kevin Jones standing on a podium holding up his tickets after receiving his jackpot win
Kevin Jones celebrated his jackpot win with other locals who were presented with cheques in the draw (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

He added that he “doesn’t want to spend any more money than I have to”, saying that if he were to buy a property, it would be a two-bedroom bungalow.

“This money will change my life but I don’t think it will change me as a person,” he said.

Mr Jones added that he hopes more people get involved with the Postcode Lottery as he first started playing to help out local charities.

“The reason I did the Postcode Lottery is because you don’t think you’re ever going to win,” he said.

“The other thing about it is you know the money is going to a lot of local, small charities.

“I’ve always said that people need to get into it.

“Even winning a small prize can help a lot of people.”