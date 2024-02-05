Welsh man becomes biggest Postcode Lottery winner – and his stepfather called it

A man from Wales has been left “blown away” after becoming the Postcode Lottery’s biggest winner, taking home over £1.2 million, revealing how his stepfather predicted his jackpot win the day before.

Kevin Jones, 58, scooped a record £1,210,914 in the lottery’s monthly Postcode Millions draw for January, saying the “life-changing” moment still hasn’t sunk in.

However, his jackpot win may have been written in the stars after Mr Jones’s stepfather, 79-year-old John Davies, called him the day before to tell him he would win big, saying: “It’s your turn now.”

“I was honestly expecting £1,000 and when they pulled out the ticket from the envelope and I saw the first three numbers, then I saw the other three numbers – it totally blew me away,” Mr Jones, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, told the PA news agency.

Kevin Jones said his jackpot win still hasn’t sunk in (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

“I’m still shocked, I don’t really know how to feel, it just won’t go in.

“My (stepfather) said to me yesterday, ‘get a Bentley and show them’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to get a grand, or a couple of grand at the most’.

“But he said, ‘no, it’s your turn now’.”

The father-of-three won the mammoth jackpot after being the only player in the full winning postcode of LD1 5HR.

He purchased three tickets, each worth £403,638, which allowed him to triple his winnings.

“I totally forgot about the other two tickets,” he said.

Kevin Jones first plans to purchase a car with the money and go on a cruise around the Caribbean (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

“It’s going from one extreme to the other, going from living day by day, hand to mouth, to this extreme.”

Mr Jones said he first plans to purchase a car with the money, as well as going on a cruise around the Caribbean to get some sunshine.

“I need a car and I need to buy a place to live at some point,” he said.

“I was sitting thinking last night, what am I going to do to wake myself up, so I’ll get a car and I’ll probably go on holiday.

“A Caribbean cruise I was thinking for a month so I can have a think about what I want to do.”

Kevin Jones celebrated his jackpot win with other locals who were presented with cheques in the draw (People’s Postcode Lottery/PA)

He added that he “doesn’t want to spend any more money than I have to”, saying that if he were to buy a property, it would be a two-bedroom bungalow.

“This money will change my life but I don’t think it will change me as a person,” he said.

Mr Jones added that he hopes more people get involved with the Postcode Lottery as he first started playing to help out local charities.

“The reason I did the Postcode Lottery is because you don’t think you’re ever going to win,” he said.

“The other thing about it is you know the money is going to a lot of local, small charities.

“I’ve always said that people need to get into it.

“Even winning a small prize can help a lot of people.”