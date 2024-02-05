Industrial action to continue until public sector pay addressed – ICTU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Industrial action to continue until public sector pay addressed – ICTU

By Press Association
Gerry Murphy, Assistant General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, addresses union members outside Belfast City Hall, Belfast, as an estimated 150,000 workers take part in walkouts over pay across Northern Ireland. The strike is set to have a major impact with schools closed, hospitals offering only Christmas Day-level services, public transport cancelled as well as limited gritting of the roads in zero-degree temperatures. Picture date: Thursday January 18, 2024.
Industrial action is to continue until an acceptable offer on public sector pay is made, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has said.

Public sector workers, including nurses, teachers, police staff and civil servants among others, staged one of the biggest joint strikes in Northern Ireland’s recent history last month over pay.

Pay awards for public sector workers have not been made during the effective collapse of devolved government over the last two years.

Industrial strike
Public sector workers take part in a rally at Belfast City Hall, as an estimated 150,000 workers take part in walkouts over pay across Northern Ireland in January (PA)

In December the UK Government offered a £3.3 billion package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland – including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims for a restored Assembly and Executive.

Last weekend saw a successful recall of the Assembly and nomination of ministers to led departments which had been run by senior civil servants with limited powers for the last two years.

ICTU assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy met with the new Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald on Monday ahead of the first meeting of the newly formed Executive.

He said it is “clear” that the money is now available to settle pay claims across the entire public sector.

“The minister made clear to us that public sector pay was an immediate priority for her and her department,” he said.

“We welcome the minister’s commitment to settle these disputes as quickly and comprehensively as possible.

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald (PA)

“The Irish Congress of Trade Unions stands united and firm in our collective industrial action.

“That action has successfully brought us to the point where we can resolve these issues. However, we are also clear that that industrial action will continue until we receive proposals from relevant departments and agencies that workers can accept.”

Meanwhile transport workers say they will suspend strike action planned for February 15 to give Stormont leaders “space to make an improved pay offer”.

In a joint statement, the transport unions – GMB, Unite and Siptu – said given the potential for the new Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to “move quickly and offer workers a pay increase”, they said it was “unanimously agreed by all three unions” to reschedule the date of the next, planned strike action – which was provisionally set for February 15 – until the end of the month.

However, they added that if a “realistic offer” is not made, the next strike action by bus and rail workers will run for 72 hours on a staggered basis after midnight on February 27 to after midnight February 29″.

Peter Macklin, GMB organiser, said: “Today’s meeting unanimously agreed to postpone the action pencilled in for February 15 to the end of the month.

“The unions want to provide the politicians and Translink the space to provide a cost-of-living pay increase for public transport workers.

“However, they should be under no illusions – in the absence of any such offer, our members will be left with no alternative but to proceed with the planned three-day action at the end of the month.”