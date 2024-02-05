King diagnosed with unspecified cancer – what is known so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King diagnosed with unspecified cancer – what is known so far

By Press Association
A Palace spokesperson confirmed that it is not prostate cancer (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Palace spokesperson confirmed that it is not prostate cancer (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King has become one of hundreds of thousands of Britons diagnosed with cancer every year.

Here are some questions answered about what is known so far about Charles’ condition.

What type of cancer has he been diagnosed with?

The King has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. Buckingham Palace said that during Charles’ recent procedure for a benign prostate enlargement a “separate issue of concern” was noted.

Further diagnostic tests have identified “a form of cancer”, the Palace said.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed that it is not prostate cancer.

What kind of diagnostic tests were performed?

Details of the type of test have not been divulged but diagnostic tests for cancer can involve blood tests, scans and biopsies.

A biopsy is a medical procedure that involves taking a small sample so it can be examined under a microscope to identify whether there are abnormal cells present.

What is being done?

The Palace has confirmed that Charles started “a schedule of regular treatments”.

This could involve chemotherapy – a medicine is used to kill cancer cells; radiotherapy – a treatment where radiation is used to kill cancer cells; or targeted cancer drugs that find and attack cancer cells.

He will be treated as an “outpatient” which means that he will not have to stay in hospital while having treatment.

The King started his treatment on Monday and “remains at home in London this evening”, a spokesperson confirmed.

How is the King feeling?

The Palace announced that under medical advisement, Charles will be stepping back from public-facing duties.

King Charles
Charles ‘looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

But he is still able to “undertake State business and official paperwork as usual”, officials said.

They added that the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment” and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

Will his diagnosis raise awareness?

When the King shared his diagnosis of an enlarged prostate there was a significant increase in searches for the condition on the NHS website.

On the day after the announcement there were 16,410 visits to the NHS website’s prostate enlargement page compared with 1,414 visits the previous day.

Buckingham Palace said that the King chose to share his cancer diagnosis to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

How many people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK?

According to Macmillan Cancer Support around 393,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with cancer.

When the King was Prince of Wales he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities.

He often spoke in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and health professionals.