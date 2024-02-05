Camilla will be ‘massive support’ to King during his cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla will be ‘massive support’ to King during his cancer treatment

By Press Association
The King and Queen depart The London Clinic last week (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen will be key to helping her husband through his health scare and maintaining the public presence of the monarchy, according to a royal expert.

Camilla was described as a “massive support” to Charles by Joe Little of Majesty Magazine, who highlighted how she carried out a string of public events last week following his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The woman often referred to by the King as my “darling wife” visited London’s Royal Free hospital last Wednesday to open a £6 million centre run by the charity Maggie’s in her role as its patron.

Maggie’s Royal Free opening
The Queen (centre) chats to cancer patients during her visit to Maggie’s new centre at the Royal Free Hospital (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The organisation provides welcoming spaces for cancer patients, and their families, to process the news of a diagnosis and to meet and bond with others receiving treatment.

Mr Little said: “Camilla has shown for a long time, and we’re very aware now, that she is famed as the power behind the throne.

“She is a massive support in so many ways to her husband the King, only last week we saw that she was holding the fort while he was recuperating at Sandringham.

“I think only now are people appreciating the true worth of Queen Camilla and that will very much be the case in the coming weeks.”