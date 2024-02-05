King’s cancer diagnosis – who are his medical team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s cancer diagnosis – who are his medical team?

By Press Association
The King is facing regular treatment following his cancer diagnosis (Hannah McKay/PA)
The King is facing regular treatment following his cancer diagnosis.

Here the PA news agency looks at which medical professionals have been tasked with helping Charles with health issues.

– Michael Dixon

Michael Dixon has been head of the Royal Medical Household since 2022.

His previous roles include a practising GP, a fellow of the Royal College of GPs, a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians; former chair of NHS Alliance; and the chair of the College of Medicine.

Mr Dixon was also made an OBE for services to primary care.

Reports previously suggested the appointment received criticism due to his championing of alternative medicines such as faith healing and herbalism.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, which was reported by the Daily Mail at the time of his appointment, read: “Dr Dixon does not believe homeopathy can cure cancer.

“His position is that complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence based.”

In October last year, Mr Dixon helped develop a health initiative by the Prince’s Foundation which promoted playing the bagpipes to improve certain lung conditions and breathing difficulties.

It has been reported that although he is head of the Royal Medical Household, he is not the King’s physician.

– Ranan Dasgupta

Ranan Dasgupta was the King’s Serjeant Surgeon when he received treatment for an enlarged prostate last month.

The Cambridge University graduate is a urological surgeon who specialises in specific forms of treatment for an enlarged prostate and is based at the London Clinic.

The Daily Telegraph said Mr Dasgupta was appointed to the Royal Medical Household in March last year.

According to the London Clinic’s website, he has interests in comprehensive treatments for prostatic enlargement, renal stone management and prevention, neuropathic voiding conditions, and urothelial malignancy.