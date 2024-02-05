Cancer charity close to King’s heart sends best wishes at ‘challenging time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cancer charity close to King’s heart sends best wishes at ‘challenging time’

By Press Association
Macmillan Cancer Support said their thoughts were with Charles and the royal family (Alamy/PA)
Macmillan Cancer Support said their thoughts were with Charles and the royal family (Alamy/PA)

A cancer charity close to the King’s heart has sent best wishes following news of his diagnosis.

Charles has been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for more than 20 years, having taken up the role in 1997.

The Royal Household is currently conducting a review of royal patronages across dozens of charities and organisations.

A statement from Macmillan on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty the King and his family.

“We are sending our best wishes at what we know must be an incredibly challenging time.”

A statement from Cancer Research UK on X said: “We’re sorry to hear the news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

“We’re sending our thoughts and well wishes to the King and the royal family at this difficult time.”

Maggie’s cancer support chief executive Dame Laura Lee said of the announcement: “We are incredibly sorry to hear the King’s news and our thoughts are with him.

“We also know how challenging and worrying a time a cancer diagnosis can be for the whole family and our thoughts are very much with our president, Her Majesty the Queen.”

Professor Pat Price, founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign, said the outpouring of well wishes “reflects the collective concern we all share”.

She added: “The King’s openness about his battle with cancer is a powerful reminder that one in two of us may face cancer at some point in our lives.”

Judi Rhys, chief executive of Tenovus Cancer Care, of which the Princess Royal is patron, said: “We are saddened to hear of the King’s cancer diagnosis and wish him all the best with his treatment and recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the whole of the royal family including our patron HRH the Princess Royal.”

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “Finding out you have cancer can be very daunting – we hope King Charles’s treatment goes well.

“As ever, if you have any symptoms or signs of cancer, please do come forward for checks.”