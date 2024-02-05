King thanked by health professionals for raising awareness about cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

King thanked by health professionals for raising awareness about cancer

By Press Association
The King has been praised for his ‘openness and honesty’ in sharing personal health news (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King has been praised for his ‘openness and honesty’ in sharing personal health news (Victoria Jones/PA)

Health professionals have thanked the King for raising awareness about cancer amid praise of his “openness and honesty” in sharing personal health news, following the announcement of his latest diagnosis.

Announcing the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace explained Charles chose to share the news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease.

A host of medical professionals from different groups have commended the King’s candour.

Dr Jay Verma, president of the GP section at the Royal Society of Medicine, thanked Charles for using his “unique position” to highlight how cancer can affect anyone.

He said: “We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and success in his treatment for cancer.

“We have made leaps and bounds in our cancer treatment and survival rates, and the earlier a problem is diagnosed, the more options there are for treatment.”

He continued: “We would also like to thank His Majesty for using his unique position in highlighting how cancer is indiscriminate in who it affects and that there should be no shame or embarrassment in coming forward to seek help and advice.

“The NHS has a system of cancer screenings and if you receive a communication saying you are due for an appointment, it is vital you make an appointment. It could save your life.

“If you have any symptoms which cause you concern, you should get in contact with your GP practice.

“Please don’t be shy – the more information we have the better to help – hopefully – rule out cancer or, if not, put you on the most suitable treatment pathway.”

Professor Pat Price, founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign, similarly praised Charles’ honesty, saying: “The King’s openness about his battle with cancer is a powerful reminder that one in two of us may face cancer at some point in our lives.”

Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, highlighted a 500% increase in people coming to the charity’s website for information and support in the week following the King’s announcement of his enlarged prostate condition in January.

She said: “We are saddened to hear of the King’s cancer diagnosis and wish him well as he starts his treatment.

“Whilst we’re aware that the King has not been diagnosed with prostate cancer, more detail about his condition has not been disclosed and we respect Buckingham Palace’s request for people not to speculate.”

She added: “The King’s openness and honesty in announcing his treatment for an enlarged prostate raised vital awareness about the condition.

“We saw a 500% increase in people coming to our website for information and support in the week following the news, and an impact in men looking to learn more about their prostate and prostate cancer, with an increase in men taking our 30-second online risk checker.”

NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the King’s diagnosis was announced in January, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.