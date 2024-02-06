Tributes paid to King’s bravery over cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to King’s bravery over cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Michelle O’Neill has extended her best wishes to Charles (PA)
Michelle O’Neill has extended her best wishes to Charles (PA)

Tributes have been paid by members of the Northern Ireland Assembly to the bravery of the King after he shared his cancer diagnosis.

Stormont Speaker Edwin Poots confirmed he has written to the King to extend the best wishes of the administration following the announcement of Charles’s diagnosis.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly extended their best wishes to the King on Monday evening as the news broke.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Poots, who has survived cancer, told MLAs he sent the Assembly’s “best wishes to His Majesty for a speedy recovery”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood has spoken about her husband’s cancer treatment (PA)

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood, who has spoken about her husband’s cancer treatment, proposed a matter of the day to allow MLAs to share their thoughts.

She paid tribute to the King, saying he did not have to share his diagnosis, but “did so to raise awareness of the issue with full heart and public spirit”.

“As well as members having an opportunity to express well-wishes and support at this time, I do think it is important for us to do exactly what the King has said, and to assist public understanding of cancer,” she said.

“Over 10,000 people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed each year and projected figures show that one in two of us will get cancer.

“We know that while great progress has been made, Northern Ireland lags behind to comparable countries in terms of survivability. We also know that the King revealed that it was only by accident that the cancer itself was found.

“Time is of the essence in battling this disease … so, while we take this opportunity to rightly offer support to the King in his fight ahead and wish him strength and recovery, it is also vital that we listen to the other part of his message for it is us in this chamber that the people of Northern Ireland have charged to address this, to make better, to get right, for them and their families.”

Ms O’Neill said she would like to concur with Ms Eastwood’s speech, and “extend my support to the King and wish him the very best and a speedy recovery”.

“I think that over the course of the last 12 hours since yesterday evening when the news became public, certainly the issue has hit home to so many families, and we’re all acutely aware of all those people out there who are going through a cancer journey,” she said.

“I can only say that I’m so glad that today we are here, that we are back at business and that we have work to do in terms of delivering on our own cancer strategies. We have a lot of work to do and I know that we’re up for that.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said it is “incredibly important that across this House we put formally our concerns and best wishes to His Majesty The King”.

“We all know that it’s not just the person who is going through that journey themselves, as difficult as that is, we also know the huge pressure put on the family and friends of those who are suffering,” she said.

Ms Little-Pengelly said cancer waiting lists were discussed at the first meeting of the reformed Executive on Monday.

“They are quite simply unacceptable and it’s a good indication of the kind of type of issue that we do need to collectively work together to try to resolve, and I am confident that there is that collective will just as there is in this House today to send our best wishes to the King,” she said.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie described cancer as a “terrible disease”, adding: “It respects nobody.”

He said: “The Ulster Unionist Party’s best wishes go to the King, and they go to his family who will have to deal with this for the long term, and we hope that he has a speedy recovery and we thank him for being open with the diagnosis that he has received, because that conversation cannot be hidden, it needs to be had more and more now than it has previously.”

Stormont Assembly
SDLP MLA and Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole (PA)

SDLP MLA and leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole praised Ms Eastwood for speaking about her family’s experience and the King for being open about his diagnosis.

“The King has done something very brave, which is use the role that he holds, not simply to make this a private matter but to do something that takes courage at a very difficult time for him and his family, which is to talk about his cancer experience,” he said.

TUV MLA Jim Allister described “palpable shock and empathy across our nation” for the King, and “this pervasive and dreadful disease of cancer”.

“Of course it is a reminder to us that cancer has no respect for persons and therefore our first and primary thoughts are with the King himself, and with the Queen and his immediate family who have to all shoulder the burden,” he said.