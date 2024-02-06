Judiciary not responsible for Horizon scandal convictions, top judge says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judiciary not responsible for Horizon scandal convictions, top judge says

By Press Association
Lady Chief Justice, Dame Sue Carr, said it was the jury, not judges, who deliver verdicts (Handout/PA)
Lady Chief Justice, Dame Sue Carr, said it was the jury, not judges, who deliver verdicts (Handout/PA)

Judges should not be implicated in the hundreds of wrongful convictions which make up the Horizon scandal, the most senior judge in England and Wales has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Lady Chief Justice Lady Carr also said she is prepared to “speak out” to defend the rule of law, amid plans for blanket legislation to exonerate many of the affected former subpostmasters.

Hundreds of Post Office branch managers around the UK were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

Fujitsu
Fujitsu has apologised to postmasters wrongfully convicted due to flaws in its Horizon IT software (Andrew Matthews/PA)

According to figures earlier this month, 100 people have since had their convictions quashed for offences including theft, fraud and false accounting.

Asked about the scandal, Lady Carr said there was “no basis for implicating the judiciary” in the wrongful convictions.

She said it was not the judge who convicts at the crown court, but the jury, and that it was not the role of a judge to question a guilty plea if a defendant is represented.

She continued: “I would resist any suggestion that there is any basis for implicating the judiciary in any of the very egregious failures that do appear to have gone on in terms of prosecution of these subpostmasters, for whom we all feel enormous empathy, where they have been wrongfully convicted.”

The acquittals have come after a 2019 ruling where Mr Justice Fraser found the Fujitsu-developed Horizon accounting system contained “bugs, errors and defects” and that there was a “material risk” shortfalls in branch accounts were caused by the system.

The Post Office later settled the civil claim brought by more than 550 claimants for £57.75 million, without admitting liability.

Post Office court case
Thirty-nine former subpostmasters had their names cleared at once in a 2021 Court of Appeal ruling (Yui Mok/PA)

Lady Carr described Mr Justice Fraser’s ruling as “a heroic piece of work”, adding: “It is that judgment that forms the platform of these convictions to be quashed, it is the fresh evidence, it is the basis of the convictions being overturned.”

The scale of the scandal has prompted the Government to adopt the unconventional approach of new legislation, rather than requiring individuals to challenge their convictions.

Ministers previously acknowledged the plan could result in some subpostmasters who did commit crimes being wrongly cleared, but insisted the process was the most effective way of dealing with the vast majority who were victims of a miscarriage of justice.

Downing Street previously said the “ambition” was for the plan to be implemented by the end of the year.

Asked about the planned legislation, Lady Carr said she did not know the specifics of the Government’s proposals.

She continued: “I hope you’ve seen enough of me already to know that if I have to speak out, I will … It is for the courts to make judicial decisions. These are court-ordered convictions.

“If there comes a point in time where the rule of law has to be confronted in this context, then I will confront it.”

Lady Carr, who became the first woman to hold the top judicial position, was sworn in last October.