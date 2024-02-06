Critically endangered black rhino calf born in Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Critically endangered black rhino calf born in Yorkshire

By Press Association
Newborn Black Rhino calf with his mother Najuma exploring his outdoor reserve at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Branton, South Yorkshire, where they are celebrating the first birth in the Park’s history of a critically endangered Black Rhino calf, one of the rarest mammals on earth. Picture date: Tuesday February 6, 2024.
Newborn Black Rhino calf with his mother Najuma exploring his outdoor reserve at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Branton, South Yorkshire, where they are celebrating the first birth in the Park’s history of a critically endangered Black Rhino calf, one of the rarest mammals on earth. Picture date: Tuesday February 6, 2024.

A baby black rhino has been born in Doncaster.

The calf, which is one of the rarest mammals in the world, is the first critically endangered black rhino to be born at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP).

The three-week-old youngster, who already weighs 11st 7lbs (73kg), was born in January and spent his first few weeks in the rhino house with his mother, Najuma.

Endangered Black Rhino born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The three-week-old black rhino calf born at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park already weighs 11st 7lbs (Danny Lawson/PA)

But rangers have now decided let him out into the three-acre Into Africa! reserve, where he stayed close to his mother as he explored the outdoors for the first time.

The park said that seven-year-old Najuma was pregnant for 15 months before giving birth, and this is an event of “great significance” as international conservation efforts continue to protect the species.

Both Najuma and father Makibo, eight, joined YWP in 2018 as part of an international breeding programme to save the species, which is classed as critically endangered.

Hoofstock Ranger Beth Phelan said: “His mum is probably the biggest eater in the house, in terms of rhinos, and he’s picked that up immediately.

“He’s a bit like a toddler – anything that’s edible he will put in his mouth, even though he can’t eat it, even though he’s got no teeth yet, he’s trying this out.”

She said: “He is incredibly energetic, just like his mum.

“Obviously, she’ll be getting in a lot more sleep at the moment – with feeding him and looking after him – than she normally would.

“But, when she is sleeping, generally that’s the time that’s he’s running round the pen, he’s jumping on her, trying to wake her up, bothering her.”

YWP director of animals Charlotte MacDonald said: “The newborn calf is becoming such a character and bound to become a visitor favourite.”

Dr MacDonald said: “This very special birth is fantastic news for everyone here at YWP.

Endangered Black Rhino born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The newborn is now exploring the three acre rhino reserve at the South Yorkshire park (Danny Lawson/PA).

“The news is particularly important because rhinos are a critically endangered species. The international breeding programme is very important for this species.

“Every birth is a milestone in our global conservation efforts. The aim is to ensure we are in a position to increase re-introductions into the wild.”

The park said that Eastern Black Rhinos are the rarest of the three remaining subspecies.

Between 1970 and 1992, their population declined by 96% to 2,300, largely due to poaching for their horns.

But numbers have now risen to around 6,000, following global conservation efforts,

The European Breeding Programme currently holds around 100 individuals in various wildlife parks and zoos.

Visitors to the park have donated thousands of pounds to the Wildlife Foundation, a charity based at YWP which has worked closely with Save the Rhino International and Fauna and Flora International funding projects protecting them from poachers and preserving their habitat.