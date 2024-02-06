Historic sex abuse victim a ‘different man’ since attacker jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic sex abuse victim a ‘different man’ since attacker jailed

By Press Association
Stephen Lewsey, who was sexually abused as a child and finally got justice 40 years later, has waived his anonymity to encourage other victims to speak out (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A man who was sexually abused as a child and finally got justice 40 years later is encouraging other victims to speak out to get abusers “off the street”.

Stephen Lewsey, now 51, was just 10 years old when he began working at a repair shop in Crawley, West Sussex, and was sexually abused by his boss for several years in the 1980s.

The father-of-five kept the abuse a “dirty secret” until he confided in his wife in 2011, sparking a police investigation.

Thirteen years later, after an international manhunt for his abuser, who had moved to Sweden, and a trial at Chichester Crown Court, Mr Lewsey saw Glenn Langrish jailed on Friday February 2 for the historic crimes.

Stephen Lewsey holds a picture of himself as a young boy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Victims of sexual offences are automatically granted lifetime anonymity, but Mr Lewsey has waived this right to send a message to other survivors to “not let these people break you”.

He wants to encourage potential further victims of Langrish, or anyone else, to come forward.

Speaking to PA news agency, the bus driver said: “There’ll be a lot of scepticism, people thinking that they won’t be believed. This is a historic crime. There was no hard evidence as such. It was essentially my word against his.

“But obviously there’s specific details in there that convinced the police to take me seriously, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) (to) take me seriously – my wife obviously believed me, my family supported me – but ultimately to convince 12 jurors in an hour-and a half that on eight charges he was guilty.

“So, have faith. Have hope. Don’t be afraid to speak out. Don’t let these people break you … Be the stronger person, speak out and get these people, get justice served.”

Langrish, now 74, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with a further three years on extended licence for four counts of indecency with a child and four counts of indecent assault on a child.

Recalling the moment the jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty on all eight charges, Mr Lewsey said: “I cried. I was elated, absolutely elated.

“As the jurors filed out, they all looked up at me in the public gallery. I mouthed the words ‘Thank you’ to them, because they believed me, they’ve seen the truth.”

Stephen Lewsey waived his right to anonymity to encourage other victims of abuse to come forward (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Burgess Hill resident said standing up in court to give his evidence was the “hardest thing”, and he was nearly sick on the way to court.

“I struggled, I was emotional in court. It was tough. But the way I’m coping with it is I’m taking control of the situation, not him,” he said.

“I wanted to read my victim impact statement – the barrister offered to read it out. I wanted to look him (Langrish) in the face while I read that out, so that he knows, he knows he hasn’t broken me, and I’m a far better human being than he has ever been and ever will be.”

Mr Lewsey described how the abuse had affected his life, including pushing close friends away because he felt he could not trust them, being overprotective of his children, and being “short- fused” over “the smallest things, little triggers for me”.

However, now the case has concluded, he wants to rebuild his life, such as by getting counselling.

“I am a different person now,” he said.

“Even just after the case than I was before the case, I’m far, far more chilled.

“I don’t get cross at things as easy. I’m rebuilding some friendships that I’ve cut off through my actions. So, just think doing things more positive.”

Mr Lewsey admitted the process was “not easy” and he has had “wobbles” over the years as it seemed to take forever, but praised the police and his wife for encouraging him to carry on.

Stephen Lewsey was supported by his wife Cathy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Barriers such as Langrish, also known as Glenn Stephens, living abroad, and Brexit, meant the case took a long time, but Mr Lewsey said he now feels “huge satisfaction that justice has been served”.

He also believes “times have changed” because one of the sex offences carried a maximum penalty of two years in jail under law in the 1980s, compared with the same crime now carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

“The justice system is far from perfect, but, you know, it’s an improvement,” Mr Lewsey said.

“I think two years for what he did, it’s not right, you know, but, ultimately, it’s tallied up, so now I’m more than satisfied with the sentence.”