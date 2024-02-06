Two alleged extremists shot dead in attack on Turkey’s best-known courthouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two alleged extremists shot dead in attack on Turkey’s best-known courthouse

By Press Association
Security officers check the site where two attackers were killed (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Two people have attacked Turkey’s best-known courthouse before being shot dead, and authorities alleged the assailants were part of an extremist organisation that had been largely inactive in recent years.

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said the man and woman tried to attack a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, and six people were wounded, including three police officers.

Justice minister Yilmaz Tunc later said one of the civilians, a woman, died.

Turkey Courthouse Attack
Security and forensic officers check the site (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Images/AP)

Mr Yerlikaya later said the attackers were alleged members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP/C, a far-left group considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

The Caglayan courthouse, also known as the Istanbul Justice Palace, is a huge and heavily guarded complex in the Kagithane district. It was Europe’s largest courthouse when it opened in 2011.

Footage published by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency showed the assailants appearing to shoot at police before being gunned down in the building’s forecourt, while bystanders run for cover.

Private news agency DHA reported that the elder sister of the female attacker appeared as a defendant at the courthouse half an hour after the attack. She faced charges of membership in a terrorist organisation and possessing dangerous materials.

The justice minister said the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation. Mr Tunc told journalists the attackers had previously served jail terms for terror offences.

Turkey Courthouse Attack
Security officers at the scene in Istanbul (Francisco Seco/AP)

A witness to Tuesday’s attack, Emre Ozyurt, said his “blood froze” as bystanders fled in fright.

The attack took place on the day Turkey commemorated the anniversary of an earthquake in the south that killed more than 53,000 people.

“The Republic of Turkey will continue to fight against all terrorist organisations and those who support them,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a commemoration ceremony in the city of Kahramanmaras.

“I would like to pray for the soul of the injured person who lost their life.”

In March 2015, the DHKP/C group took a prosecutor hostage at the same courthouse, demanding details about the police killing of a teenager during anti-government protests the previous year.

Two gunmen died as police stormed the building and the prosecutor later died of his injuries.

The group also claimed a February 2013 suicide bombing on the US Embassy in Ankara in which a Turkish security guard was killed and four other people were wounded.