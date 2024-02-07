Jam Master Jay’s business partner grabbed weapon to hunt down gunman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jam Master Jay’s business partner grabbed weapon to hunt down gunman

By Press Association
Jam-Master Jay at New York’s Madison Square in 1986 (G Paul Burnett/AP)
Jam-Master Jay at New York’s Madison Square in 1986 (G Paul Burnett/AP)

Jam Master Jay’s business partner said when he saw the Run-DMC star had been shot in his recording studio, he grabbed a gun and went to look for whoever had done it.

Randy Allen told the murder trial over the DJ’s October 2002 death he was in the studio’s control room and heard two shots in the adjacent lounge area, but did not see the attacker or attackers.

Mr Allen added Jam Master Jay, real name Jason Mizell, had been keeping that gun by his side which he grabbed “for protection” before running out to look for anyone who might be running away.

Karl Jordan Jr and Ronald Washington have pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Defence attorneys pointed to a signed statement that Mr Allen gave to police hours after the shooting, which said he heard three to six shots and saw a heavyset man in a dark jacket going down the building’s stairs after the shooting.

Jam Master Jay
Rap trio Run-DMC pose in New York, 2001, with Jam Master Jay on the left (Jim Cooper/AP)

Mr Allen said he did not recall saying any of that, but he said in the following days, wounded witness Uriel Rincon told him Jordan fired the gun and Washington was there.

Mr Allen added that Lydia High, his sister and the business manager at Mr Mizell’s record label, told him Washington ordered her at gunpoint to hit the floor and a man with a tattooed neck fired the shots. Jordan has such a tattoo.

Mr Rincon and Ms High testified earlier in the trial, but neither told investigators for years that they could identify either man.

Mr Allen said he had wanted to leave it up to those two to tell since he had not seen the shooting himself.

He was the last to testify among five prosecution witnesses who said they were in various parts of the studio when the turntable titan was killed.

Other witnesses are yet to come in the case surrounding one of the hip-hop world’s most high-profile and tough-to-solve killings.

Prosecutors allege Mr Mizell was killed out of “greed and revenge.”

Jam Master Jay
Jam Master Jay in Los Angeles in 2002 (Krista Niles/AP)

Under their theory, Mr Mizell — known for his anti-drug advocacy with Run-DMC — was arranging to sell a sizable amount of cocaine in Baltimore, and Washington and Jordan were about to lose out on a piece of the profits.

The defence has not yet had its turn to present evidence.

Lawyers for Washington, 59, have said prosecutors brought a thin and illogical case against a down-and-out drinker who was anything but angry toward the famous friend who supported him.

Jordan, 40, who was Mizell’s godson, said through his lawyers he was elsewhere when the shooting happened and has alibis.