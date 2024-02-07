Russia attacks targets across Ukraine as EU’s top diplomat visits Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia attacks targets across Ukraine as EU’s top diplomat visits Kyiv

By Press Association
Fire and smoke rise out of an apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Fire and smoke rise out of an apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Russia has fired cruise and ballistic missiles as well as Shahed-type drones at six regions across Ukraine, killing at least five civilians and injuring 25 others including a pregnant woman.

The attacks on Wednesday targeted at least three major cities, including the capital Kyiv where the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, was discussing military aid and financial support for Ukraine.

He said he started his day in an air raid shelter, calling it part of Ukraine’s “daily reality” after almost two years of war.

The West’s help is desperately needed by Ukraine, which is struggling with ammunition and personnel shortages.

Some long-term foreign funding is also in doubt as the latest effort to clinch a deal on Ukraine aid in the US Senate collapsed on Tuesday.

Although the roughly 1,500-kilometre (900-mile) front line has barely budged in recent months, the Kremlin’s forces have the upper hand in stocks of missiles and artillery ammunition used for long-range strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that air defence and electronic warfare systems that can stop drones are Kyiv’s top priorities.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an apartment building after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukraine’s armed forces said they intercepted 44 drones and missiles out of 64 that were launched in the morning attack.

The barrage killed two people in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky said.

The attack also killed a man in Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, where some 20 residential buildings and public infrastructure were damaged, regional governor Vitalii Kim said.

Thirteen people were injured in Kyiv, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko, including a pregnant woman.

The attacks targeted at least three major cities, including the capital Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Apartment buildings caught fire in multiple Kyiv districts, he said.

Two power lines damaged during the attack left some residents on Kyiv’s east bank without power.

In Kharkiv, in north-eastern Ukraine, a 52-year-old woman was slightly injured in an S-300 missile attack, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Missiles also hit as far away as the Lviv region of western Ukraine, where a fire broke out, officials said.