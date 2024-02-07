Passenger injured after train hits tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Passenger injured after train hits tree

By Press Association
One passenger on the train suffered a ‘minor injury’, Norfolk Police said (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A passenger was injured when a train hit a tree on the tracks.

Operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) said the incident happened near Thetford station, Norfolk, at around 9.15pm on Tuesday.

One passenger suffered a “minor injury”, Norfolk Police said.

An image from the scene shows damage to the driver’s carriage including a smashed windscreen.

An EMR spokesman said: “Yesterday our 3.51pm service from Liverpool Lime Street to Norwich struck a tree on the track near Thetford station causing the leading carriage to partly derail.

“The carriage remained upright, and all customers and staff were safely evacuated from the train.

“There is damage to the track which will be fully evaluated once the train is moved.”

The line between Norwich and Ely remains blocked on Wednesday, affecting EMR and Greater Anglia services.

Norfolk Police said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Tuesday night: “Our officers are at the scene supporting British Transport Police and Network Rail.

“One passenger with (a) minor injury (is being) looked after by ambulance colleagues but (there are) no other injuries.”

Fire crews also went to the scene.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said a team of inspectors are undertaking a preliminary examination of the crash site.

In December, the driver’s carriage of a ScotRail train was severely damaged in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, after a collision with a fallen tree during Storm Gerrit.

The driver avoided injury.