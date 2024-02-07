Taylor Swift demands university student stops tracking her private jet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift demands university student stops tracking her private jet

By Press Association
Taylor Swift (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Taylor Swift (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Taylor Swift’s lawyers have threatened legal action against a Florida university student who uses public data and social media to track the private jets of billionaires, politicians and celebrities.

In late December, Ms Swift’s camp hit Jack Sweeney, a junior student studying information technology at the University of Central Florida, with a cease-and-desist letter that blamed his automated tracking of her private jet for tipping off stalkers as to her location.

In the letter, lawyers from the law firm Venable accused Mr Sweeney of effectively providing “individuals intent on harming her, or with nefarious or violent intentions, a roadmap to carry out their plans”.

Mr Sweeney provided the link to that letter in an email to The Associated Press.

In the message, he emphasised that while he never intended to cause harm, he also strongly believes in the importance of transparency and public information.

He wrote: “One should reasonably expect that their jet will be tracked, whether or not I’m the one doing it, as it is public information after all.”

A spokesperson for Ms Swift echoed the legal complaint, saying that “the timing of stalkers” suggests a connection to Mr Sweeney’s flight-tracking sites.

The spokesperson did not respond to questions seeking elaboration of that claim, such as whether stalkers have been seen waiting for Ms Swift at the airport when her plane arrived or, alternatively, if there is evidence that stalkers have somehow inferred Ms Swift’s subsequent location from the arrival time of her flight.

The legal letter likewise accuses Mr Sweeney of “disregarding the personal safety of others”; “wilful and repeated harassment of our client”; and “intentional, offensive, and outrageous conduct and consistent violations of our client’s privacy”.

The statements are difficult to square with the fact that Mr Sweeney’s automated tracking accounts merely repackage public data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a US government agency.

AI safety summit
Elon Musk had his own dispute with Mr Sweeney, tweeting at one point that his commitment to free speech required him not to ban his @elonjet account even though he considered it ‘a direct personal safety risk’ (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

This did not dissuade the Venable lawyers, who demanded that Mr Sweeney “immediately stop providing information about our client’s location to the public”.

Ms Swift’s spokesperson did not reply to a question inquiring whether the lawyers had issued the same demand to the FAA.

At one point Mr Sweeney had more than 30 such accounts on Twitter, now known as X after Elon Musk purchased the site for 44 billion dollars (£34.8 billion) in 2022.

Mr Musk subsequently had his own dispute with Mr Sweeney, tweeting at one point that his commitment to free speech required him not to ban Mr Sweeney’s @elonjet account even though he considered it “a direct personal safety risk”.

But it was not long before Mr Musk backtracked and effectively banned the student from X, accusing Mr Sweeney of endangering his personal safety.