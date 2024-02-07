Police release woman without charge after girl, eight, dies in balcony fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police release woman without charge after girl, eight, dies in balcony fall

By Press Association
Minnie Rae Dunn died after falling from a balcony (Family handout/PA Wire)
A woman arrested on suspicion of neglect of an eight-year-old girl who fell from the balcony of a block of flats will face no further action, police have said.

Minnie Rae Dunn following the fall from the property in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, Hampshire on August 24 2023.

She died despite efforts by police and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service to save her.

Following her death, a 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of neglect but a Hampshire Police spokesman has confirmed that she has now been released without charge.

He said: “We have been continuing to conduct a thorough investigation following the death of eight-year-old Minnie Rae Dunn in Portsmouth in August 2023.

Minnie Rae Dunn was eight years old when she died (Family Handout/Hampshire Police/PA) (Family handout/PA Wire)

“We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday August 24 to reports that Minnie had fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth.

“We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated Minnie, who subsequently died.

“At the current time, we do not believe that there was third-party involvement in Minnie’s death and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

“Following our enquiries, a 43-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child, has been released without charge and will face no further action.”

Paying tribute to Minnie, her mother Rebecca said in a statement previously released through police: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much.

“I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”