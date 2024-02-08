Old Bailey closed for emergency repairs after fire alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Bailey closed for emergency repairs after fire alert

By Press Association
People outside the Old Bailey in central London (Emily Pennink/PA)
People outside the Old Bailey in central London (Emily Pennink/PA)

The Old Bailey will remain closed on Thursday for emergency repairs after an electrical fire led to the evacuation of 1,500 people.

A loud bang was heard and black acrid smoke billowed from an electrical substation near the rear of the building on Warwick Lane in central London on Wednesday morning.

Inside the Old Bailey, lights flickered and dimmed, and some of the 18 courtrooms suddenly descended into complete darkness just as cases were getting under way shortly after 10am.

Jurors, judges, court staff, journalists and lawyers were immediately evacuated from the front of the building.

Dozens of barristers in their black gowns and wigs lined the street as four fire engines arrived.

Around 25 firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at the rear of the building.

Later, defendants were seen being escorted by police and walked out of a side exit and into waiting prison vans to be returned to prison.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, was seen liaising with court staff and firefighters who had entered the Old Bailey and gathered around Warwick Lane.

Barristers and other court users were told by security officials that they would not be allowed to go back inside to collect their belongings until safety checks had been carried out.

It was later confirmed that the building would remain closed on Thursday for emergency work to be carried out in the hope of reopening on Friday.

Old Bailey evacuated
Police outside the Old Bailey as defendants were escorted from a side exit to waiting prison vans during the evacuation (Emily Pennink/PA)

London Fire Brigade said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters responded to an incident involving an electrical substation on Warwick Lane, near the rear of the Old Bailey.

“Firefighters worked with UK Power Networks to make the scene safe and bring the fire under control. The ground floor substation was partly damaged in the incident.

“Around 1,500 people were evacuated from the Old Bailey and surrounding area, and there are no reports of any injuries.

“The brigade received the first of six calls reporting the incident at 10.44am, and crews had the fire under control by 2.07pm. Firefighters from Dowgate, Soho and Dockhead Fire Station attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Temporary chief inspector Tom Fisher, of City of London Police, said: “There is no indication at this stage that this is anything other than an incident involving an electrical sub station.

“London Fire Brigade reported that around 1,500 people were evacuated from the Old Bailey and surrounding area.”

Old Bailey evacuated
Staff members outside the Old Bailey after the fire alert (Emily Pennink/PA)

Hundreds of people, including jurors, defendants and lawyers, pass through the Old Bailey every day. There are 18 courtrooms in operation, hearing major cases including murder and terrorism.

Among the high-profile trials abandoned for the day was that of wealthy aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon, who are accused of the manslaughter of their newborn baby daughter.