Canterbury Cathedral defends silent discos against ‘rave in nave’ criticism

By Press Association
A petition to stop the events has reached more than 1,600 signatures (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Canterbury Cathedral has defended its decision to host a silent disco, saying it will not be a “rave in the nave” but “respectful” of the historic site.

The sell-out events for Thursday and Friday will see clubbers take to the nave in a ’90s-themed disco, playing the likes of the Vengaboys, Britney Spears, Spice Girls and Eminem.

But the parties have come under fire from petitioners who say silent discos belong in nightclubs, not “the most important Christian church in England”.

A petition to stop the discos has reached more than 1,600 signatures.

Petition organiser Cajetan Skowronski said: “It will not bring young people closer to Christ, rather it will send the message that Christ and his church, and all the truth, beauty and goodness it has to offer, are unimportant – that entertainment deserves our attention more than God, that Christians do not take their faith or their holy places seriously.”

Silent discos at other cathedrals are taking place later this month, including in Guildford, Ely and Chelmsford.

The Dean of Canterbury, the Very Reverend David Monteith, said: “Whilst dancing of all different kinds has happened in the cathedral over the centuries, there are many different views on the secular and the sacred.

“Our ’90s-themed silent disco will be appropriate to and respectful of the cathedral – it is categorically not a ‘rave in the nave’ – but I appreciate that some will never agree that dancing and pop music have a place within cathedrals.”

Dr Monteith added: “Cathedrals have always been part of community life in a way much wider than their prime focus as centres of Christian worship and mission.”

Canterbury Cathedral stages a number of public events including classical concerts, light shows and Lego masterclasses.