Man arrested in investigation into attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell By Press Association February 8 2024, 1:11pm February 8 2024, 1:11pm Share Man arrested in investigation into attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4890393/man-arrested-in-investigation-into-attempted-murder-of-dci-john-caldwell/ Copy Link Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in front of his son last February (Brian Lawless/PA) A 44-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. The senior officer was seriously injured in a shooting in Co Tyrone last year. On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they arrested the man in the Dungannon area under the Terrorism Act. Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell last February have today, Thursday, 8th, February arrested a 44-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/GI5qkxcYLY— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 8, 2024 He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning. A PSNI spokesperson said a property was also searched and a number of items have been taken away for further examination. Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February. The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care. Forensic officers at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh where off-duty Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot last February (Liam McBurney/PA) A typed message, purportedly from the New IRA, was posted on a wall in Londonderry and said the group was responsible for the shooting. Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation. A number of people have previously appeared in court charged in connection with Mr Caldwell's attempted murder and on charges around the claim of responsibility.