Man to face trial accused of raping teenage girl near Brighton Pier By Press Association February 8 2024, 2:32pm

Joseph Eubank will go on trial later this year (PA) A man accused of raping a teenage girl near Brighton Pier will go on trial later this year. Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16. It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of July 16 2022. Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, Eubank, wearing a grey jacket and black top, pleaded not guilty to both charges. The trial date has been set for September 23 and Eubank continued to be granted bail with conditions.