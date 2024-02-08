Icy weather in Northern Ireland threatens to disrupt travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Icy weather in Northern Ireland threatens to disrupt travel

By Press Association
A Status Yellow snow and ice warning was in place across the region (Liam McBurney/PA)
A Status Yellow snow and ice warning was in place across the region (Liam McBurney/PA)

A band of rain, sleet and snow is threatening to disrupt travel in parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday and into Friday morning.

Sub-zero weather conditions are affecting parts of the UK this week, with dozens of schools closed in northern England and north Wales, and travel disruption expected throughout the day.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast in parts of England and Wales on Thursday as amber weather warnings have been issued by forecasters.

PA infographic showing weather warnings February 9-10
(PA Graphics)

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place across Northern Ireland from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

The Met Office said there was a small chance of travel delays on roads and railways, and icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning had also been issued for Co Donegal, valid from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday.

Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Met Eireann is forecasting that sleet and snow could lead to accumulations in some areas (Liam McBurney/PA)

Met Eireann is forecasting that sleet and snow could lead to accumulations in some areas, with the most significant amounts on higher ground.

This could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and ice on untreated surfaces.

Overnight, the coldest temperatures will be in the northern half of the island, with the lowest between zero and five degrees, and five to seven degrees in the south.

