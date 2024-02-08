Police interview man after seven giant tortoises found dead in woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police interview man after seven giant tortoises found dead in woodland

By Press Association
Police are investigating after seven giant tortoises were found dead in woods near Exeter (Alamy/PA)
Police are investigating after seven giant tortoises were found dead in woods near Exeter (Alamy/PA)

A man has attended a police interview by officers who have been investigating after several giant tortoises were found dead in woodland.

On Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said inquiries are ongoing after a man, in his 50s from the Exeter area, came to a voluntary attendance police interview.

It was in relation to suspected offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

It comes after the force said that seven dead tortoises were found in a wooded area to the north of Exeter.

Two of the tortoises were found on January 8, and another five were found nearby on Friday.

The force previously said they were thought to be Aldabra giant tortoises – classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

On Thursday, the police said they have been working with the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPCA on the investigation.

Post-mortem examinations are still to be carried out to establish the cause of death of the tortoises.

Inspector Mark Arthurs said: “We are grateful for the public support in response to our appeal and have been working through the information we have received.

“We have been working closely with specialists, including the RSPCA and our colleagues from the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.”

Aldabra tortoises, together with their distantly related cousin, the Galapagos giant tortoise, are the largest species of tortoise in the world.

They can live for more than 150 years, with some having shells that reach more than a metre in length.

