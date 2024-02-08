Michelle O’Neill to attend PSNI graduation ceremony in Sinn Fein first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Michelle O’Neill to attend PSNI graduation ceremony in Sinn Fein first

By Press Association
First Minister Michelle O’Neill will attend a PSNI ceremony (PA)
First Minister Michelle O'Neill will attend a PSNI ceremony (PA)

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill is to attend a PSNI graduation ceremony on Friday, a spokesperson has confirmed.

This is the first time that Sinn Fein will attend such a ceremony in the police service’s history.

It comes after Ms O’Neill pledged to represent “our whole community” as she became the first nationalist First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Ms O’Neill will attend the event with Policing Board member and Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly.

“Tomorrow the PSNI student officer attestation takes place where a number of new recruits will graduate,” a Sinn Fein spokesperson said.

“Michelle O’Neill will be in attendance and will join the ceremony. Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly MLA will also attend.”

Efforts have been made to boost Catholic representation in the PSNI as about a quarter of its force are from a Catholic background.

After the major PSNI data breach in August, a representative group said that the recruitment of candidates from the Catholic, nationalist and republican community had been “severely dented”.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell, the party’s justice and security spokesperson, said that Sinn Fein attending the PSNI graduation was “much better than not going”.

“Twenty-three years later, it is better late than never,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I think I recall around four years ago when there was a similar type of event when Arlene Foster was first minister, and Sinn Fein were extremely reluctant to go then, but if they’re over the line now that’s good.”

He said he would now like to see Sinn Fein support the recruitment of Catholics, as well as Protestants, to the PSNI.

He added: “It’s an unequivocal welcome for a step that should have occurred many years ago, and hopefully it can lead on to further support for getting people across the community to join the police.”

Michelle O’Neill
Michelle O’Neill pledged to represent ‘our whole community’ as she became the first nationalist First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MLA and the party’s Policing Board group leader Trevor Clarke said the decision was overdue but welcome.

“The PSNI was formed in November 2001 therefore whilst late and long overdue, it is good that Sinn Fein has lifted its boycott of PSNI passing out ceremonies,” he said.

“The PSNI has struggled to recruit people from a Roman Catholic background and at least one previous chief constable cited a lack of political leadership within the nationalist community. Undoubtedly Sinn Fein’s lack of support of PSNI recruits was a contributing factor.”