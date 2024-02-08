‘Regular erections could play important role in the healthy sex lives of men’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘Regular erections could play important role in the healthy sex lives of men’

By Press Association
New research has been carried out on erectile function (Lauren Hurley/PA)
New research has been carried out on erectile function (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Regular erections may play an important role in making sure men have healthy sex lives, research suggests.

The study in mice provides insights that could one day lead to new treatments for erectile dysfunction in humans, experts suggest.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Uppsala University in Sweden found that cells called fibroblasts have a previously unknown and very important role to play in regulating blood flow in the penis.

Erections are controlled in part by the corpora cavernosa (CC) – tissue that can fill with blood and enlarge when blood vessels expand.

Eduardo Guimaraes, researcher at the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology at Karolinska Institutet and first author of the paper, said: “Fibroblasts are the most abundant cells in the penis of both mice and humans but they have been neglected in research.

“Now we can show, using a very precise method called optogenetics, that they have a very important role in regulating blood flow in the penis, which is what makes the penis erect.”

Men’s sexual health and wellbeing largely depend on the ability to attain penile erections.

However, ageing and health risk factors including diabetes and narrowing of the arteries can affect this.

According to the findings, fibroblasts bring about erection by taking up chemicals that lead to the widening of blood vessels in the penis.

How effective this process is depends on the number of fibroblasts.

The study, published in Science, found that the number of fibroblasts in the penis is affected by the frequency of erections – the more frequent, the more fibroblasts, and vice versa.

Christian Goritz, senior researcher at the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology at Karolinska Institutet, said: “It’s not so strange really. If you exert yourself a lot, your body adapts.

“If you run regularly, it will eventually become easier to breathe while running.”

He said that in terms of what conclusions can be drawn for humans from studies on mice, in this case there are significant similarities, adding: “The basic mechanisms of erection are very similar in all mammals regarding anatomy, cell structure and so on

“However, there is one difference between humans and most mammals – they have a bone in their penis.

“This means that effective blood flow regulation is probably even more important for human reproduction.”

The researchers also found that older mice had fewer fibroblasts in the penis, which was also reflected in lower blood flow.

The ability to get an erection also decreases with age in humans, which could be partly due to fewer fibroblasts in the penis, the experts suggest.

