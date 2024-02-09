‘Serious concerns’ over Met’s response to child sexual exploitation – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Serious concerns’ over Met’s response to child sexual exploitation – watchdog

By Press Association
The Metropolitan Police is failing to effectively tackle child sexual exploitation, inspectors said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Metropolitan Police is failing to effectively tackle child sexual exploitation, inspectors said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police Service is failing to effectively tackle child sexual exploitation, leaving vulnerable youngsters at risk, a watchdog has warned.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) raised serious concerns about the force’s performance, saying it lacked understanding of the “nature and scale of child exploitation” which was a “significant barrier” to being able to address the problem.

Of 244 investigations examined, more than half were graded as inadequate.

The Met apologised to the children and families it had let down after the report and stressed it was taking “urgent” and “significant steps” so “no child is left unsafe”.

In findings published on Friday, the watchdog found the force’s response to the criminal and sexual exploitation of children was “not currently effective” and not enough was being done to protect victims.

While HMICFRS inspectors found some evidence of good work, inspectors outlined a string of “serious concerns”, including:

– A “frequently poor” response when children go missing regularly, with officers and staff “simply waiting for them to turn up”;

– Officers and staff using “victim-blaming language”;

– Delays in launching and progressing investigations, with many “missed opportunities” to identify suspects and disrupt their activity, leaving children exposed to risk;

– Failure to identify exploitation or understand the links between missing children and exploitation;

– A lack of skills and knowledge among officers and staff, as well as experience among their superiors, in order to properly investigate.

Making 11 recommendations for improvement, the watchdog said the Met must start to follow all reasonable lines of inquiry to identify suspects in child exploitation cases as well as step up efforts with other public bodies to stop children from going missing and find them quicker.

Better training is needed and officers and staff of all ranks should be told to challenge victim-blaming language, HMICFRS said.

According to the watchdog’s report, the “negative” evidence in the inspection “far outweighed the positive”.

One senior leader told inspectors there was a “cultural issue here about how we see children”, while another said missing children were “seen as a problem”, the report said.

Some officers and staff were found describing children as “making poor choices” or putting themselves a risk, which “fails to recognise an imbalance of power with the person exploiting them or coercion that may be used to keep them away from home”.

Among 184 investigations examined, inspectors found 22 contained victim-blaming language which the watchdog estimated amounted to “12 in every 100 children being in some way blamed for the abuse they suffered”.

They found examples including a 14-year-old girl being described as “seeking out sex with older men”, a 15-year-old girl being referred to as “engaged in sex work”, and a 12-year-old girl who had been raped branded as “sexually active with older men”.

“Worryingly, we didn’t see any evidence that supervisors or managers challenged this language. In fact, in one of our interviews with a detective inspector, they spoke of children being promiscuous,” the report added.

Language in some crime reports also indicated officers were encouraging children “not to pursue a complaint instead of offering support and reassurance”, and in some cases there was no evidence that an officer had even spoken to the child in person.

Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said: “It is particularly concerning that the Metropolitan Police Service isn’t doing enough when children are suffering from, or at risk of, exploitation.

“The Met has already committed to increasing the number of officers in some teams dealing with child exploitation. For the benefit of London’s children, the force should implement our recommendations in full and without delay.”

Children’s charity the NSPCC said the report “paints a very concerning picture of the Metropolitan Police’s response to child sexual exploitation” and called on the force to bring in the “urgent and systemic changes” highlighted, adding that there also needed to be “national leadership to move the dial on how society responds to child sexual abuse”.

Commander Kevin Southworth, who lead’s the Met’s work on public protection, said: “I’m deeply sorry to the children and families we have let down and want to reassure our communities that we are already taking significant steps to address these recommendations.”

The force said it had almost doubled the number of missing children it was grading as “high risk”, which puts them to the top of the priority list and makes sure senior officers are involved from the start of an investigation.

Between August and September last year, 202 missing children were graded as high risk. This rose to 398 between December and January, according to the Met.

