Michelle O’Neill to attend ceremony for graduating PSNI officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Michelle O’Neill to attend ceremony for graduating PSNI officers

By Press Association
Michelle O’Neill (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Michelle O’Neill (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill is to attend a PSNI graduation ceremony in a break from the Sinn Fein practice of turning down such invites.

Policing Board member and Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly will also attend the event on Friday as party members appear at a passing out ceremony for the first time since the foundation of the PSNI more than 20 years ago.

Efforts have been made over the years to boost Catholic representation in the PSNI.

The targeting of Catholic officers by dissident republicans has been a key factor in falling numbers of applications from members of the nationalist community.

In 2020, Ms O’Neill became the first senior Sinn Fein figure to attend a recruitment campaign launch for the PSNI, posing with posters showing policing as a positive career choice.

The move was welcomed at the time by the then chief constable Simon Byrne, who described it as “seismic and historic”.

DUP politicians welcomed Ms O’Neill’s planned attendance at the passing out ceremony on Friday, but said it was “overdue” and urged Sinn Fein to play a more active role in PSNI recruitment.

“Twenty-three years later, it is better late than never,” DUP MP Gregory Campbell said on Thursday.

Ms O’Neill’s attendance at the PSNI College on Friday morning comes after she pledged to be a leader for all.

As she became the first nationalist First Minister of Northern Ireland last Saturday, she vowed to represent “our whole community” and described the region as “a changing portrait”.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Tomorrow the PSNI student officer attestation takes place where a number of new recruits will graduate.

“Michelle O’Neill will be in attendance and will join the ceremony. Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly MLA will also attend.”

More from The Courier