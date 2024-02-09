Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies aged 88 By Press Association February 9 2024, 11:26am February 9 2024, 11:26am Share Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies aged 88 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4891231/acclaimed-japanese-conductor-seiji-ozawa-dies-aged-88/ Copy Link Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa has died aged 88 (Andrew Harnik/AP) World-renowned conductor Seiji Ozawa has died of heart failure at his home in Tokyo, his management said. He was 88. The acclaimed Japanese maestro led the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) from 1973 to 2002, longer than any other conductor in the orchestra’s 128-year history. From 2002 to 2010, he was music director of the Vienna State Opera. Seiji Ozawa conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra during a rehearsal of Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, at Symphony Hall, in Boston, in 2008 (Steven Senne/AP) Ozawa exerted enormous influence over the BSO during his tenure. His celebrity attracted famous performers such as Yo-Yo Ma. He won two Emmys for television work with the orchestra. When Ozawa conducted the Boston orchestra in 2006 for the first time since he left four years before, he received a hero’s welcome with a nearly six-minute ovation. Seiji Ozawa conducting the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Japan in 1978 (Kyodo News via AP) Ozawa was also the artistic director and founder of the Saito Kinen Festival, Japan’s music and opera festival. Ozawa died on Tuesday at his Tokyo home, according to his management office, Veroza Japan. His funeral was attended only by close relatives as his family wished to have a quiet farewell, his office said. More from The Courier British West End and Broadway theatre producer Martin McCallum dies age 73 Annie Nightingale ‘original trailblazer for women in radio’ dies aged 83 Officials search for voice recorder in debris of Japan runway collision Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies aged 80