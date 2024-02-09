Bluebird to return to ‘spiritual home’ of Donald Campbell, say museum bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bluebird to return to ‘spiritual home’ of Donald Campbell, say museum bosses

By Press Association
Donald Campbell broke eight world speed records on water and on land in the 1950s and 1960s (PA)
Donald Campbell broke eight world speed records on water and on land in the 1950s and 1960s (PA)

Record-breaking hydroplane Bluebird K7 will return to the Lake District to go on permanent display, museum bosses have said.

Its pilot, Donald Campbell, died on January 4 1967 aged 45 when Bluebird flipped into the air and disintegrated as he attempted a new water speed record on Coniston Water.

In 2001 Campbell’s body, with his race suit intact, and the wreckage of Bluebird were recovered from the depths of the lake and he was buried later that year in Coniston.

Campbell’s family gave Bluebird as a gift to the Ruskin Museum in the village which his daughter, Gina, has described as his “spiritual home”.

Donald Campbell anniversary
Gina Campbell, the daughter of Donald Campbell, holds a bunch of flowers at Coniston Water in 2021 to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

However, the motorboat has been at the centre of a dispute involving North Shields-based engineer Bill Smith who recovered the wreckage.

Mr Smith and his team of volunteers at the Bluebird Project have been restoring the hydroplane in the hope of a homecoming return at speed on Coniston Water.

In August 2018, Bluebird – fitted with a new jet engine – hit speeds of around 150mph during successful tests and crew training on Loch Fad on the Isle of Bute in Scotland.

On Friday, the Ruskin Museum said in a statement: “The Ruskin Museum is delighted to announce that it has finally managed to secure the future of Donald Campbell CBE’s world record-breaking jet hydroplane, Bluebird K7.

“Bluebird K7 will return to Coniston in the coming weeks to be conserved and displayed in her forever home in the Bluebird Wing of the Ruskin Museum.

“We will issue further details of this exciting development when we have established a timetable for moving the boat to Coniston and installing her for display.”

Campbell broke eight world speed records on water and on land in the 1950s and 1960s.

In his fatal record attempt, the son of Sir Malcolm Campbell, who himself held land and water speed records, had set himself a target of reaching 300mph (480kph) on Coniston Water.

