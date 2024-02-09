Virgin Media faces Ofcom probe over compliance with digital switchover rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin Media faces Ofcom probe over compliance with digital switchover rules

By Press Association
Virgin Media is being investigated over its compliance with rules to protect vulnerable customers during the switch from analogue to digital phone lines (PA)
Virgin Media is being investigated over its compliance with rules to protect vulnerable customers during the switch from analogue to digital phone lines (PA)

Ofcom has opened an investigation into Virgin Media over concerns about the telecoms firm’s compliance with rules to protect vulnerable customers during the switch from analogue to digital telephone landlines.

The regulator said it wanted to look into Virgin Media’s compliance in two areas: rules around taking necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access for customers to emergency organisations, and rules on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers.

The telecoms industry is currently upgrading landline services to new digital technology using an internet connection, such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Digital Voice or All-IP telephony.

Some concerns have been raised about the aspects of the transition, particularly how it could impact vulnerable people who use telecare alarm systems – emergency buttons which automatically call the emergency services when pressed via a user’s landline.

While telecare systems do work with digital landlines, a power cut or internet drop-out can cause them to fail, while copper phone lines typically continue to work even during power cuts.

In December, telecoms firms agreed to pause forcing customers on to the new digital phone network following a number of “serious incidents” involving the failure of personal telecare alarms.

On its investigation into Virgin Media, Ofcom said: “Ofcom has opened an own-initiative investigation into Virgin Media’s compliance with its obligations under the general conditions of entitlement, while migrating customers from analogue to digital landlines.

“We have been clear with companies that they must, during this process, ensure they identify, protect and support vulnerable customers.

“A critically important function of the telephone network is to allow people, particularly vulnerable people, to contact the emergency services.

“Therefore, any action, or inaction, taken by communications providers which disrupts consumers’ ability to reach these services is of the utmost seriousness.”

The regulator said it would publish further information on the progress of the investigation in due course.

In response, a spokesperson for Virgin Media said: “We have been regularly updating and working closely with Ofcom and Government for many years as essential work takes place across the industry to safeguard voice networks for future.

“Last December we signed a Government-led charter and have paused all landline migrations, carried out an end-to-end review and will make further improvements to the measures we already have in place before switchovers restart.

“While telecoms companies like us have a crucial role to play in this switchover activity, it’s essential that telecare companies and local authorities also step up and meet their responsibilities to ensure everyone receives the support they need.

“We’re co-operating fully with the regulator’s investigation and will continue to work closely with the rest of the industry and other parties.”

