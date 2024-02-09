Ukraine’s new army chief aiming to harness power of high-tech weapons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine’s new army chief aiming to harness power of high-tech weapons

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Gen Oleksandr Syrski, look at a map during their visit to the front line city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv regionin November (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukraine’s new military chief has said his immediate goals are to improve the rotation of troops out of the front lines and harness the power of new technology in the fight against Russia’s invasion.

Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was previously the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, spoke a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky put him in charge of the battlefield campaign against Russia’s invasion.

“New tasks are on the agenda,” Gen Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel.

Though he provided little detail, his remarks appeared to align with Mr Zelensky’s stated aim of bringing “renewal” to the armed forces in Thursday’s shake-up and adopting a fresh approach to the fight.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrski (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

But the changes at the top will not solve some of Ukraine’s biggest problems: a shortage of manpower that has helped sap morale and may require a mass mobilisation, and the inadequate supply of Western weapons to take on Russia’s might.

The shake-up of the military top brass caused some apprehension on the streets of Kyiv, the country’s capital.

Alisa Riazantseva, 35, said she had been “generally satisfied” with Gen Syrskyi’s popular predecessor, Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

“We hope that our government has not made a big mistake” by replacing him, she told The Associated Press.

Oleksandr Azimov, 61, said there was “some discontent, some dissatisfaction” about the changes at the top.

That may be a reference to previous criticism of Gen Syrskyi’s strategy of holding on for nine months to the city of Bakhmut, which brought the war’s longest and bloodiest battle and which cost Ukraine dearly in troop losses. But it served the purpose of sapping Russia’s forces.

Gen Syrskyi takes charge at an overall difficult time for Ukraine’s war effort. With the fighting about to enter its third year, Kyiv is largely dependent on support from Western countries where signs of war fatigue have emerged.

That has left Ukraine on the defensive while Russia has placed its economy on a war footing and is building up its weapon stockpiles. Analysts detected no sign of a deeper malaise in Mr Zelensky’s move, which had been rumoured for weeks.

“Command changes are normal for a state fighting a war over several years,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said late on Thursday.

Asked about Gen Zaluzhnyi’s exit and Gen Syrskyi’s appointment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday downplayed the moves.

“We don’t think that these are the factors that could change the course of the special (military) operation,” he said, using the Russian government’s euphemism for the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used an interview broadcast on Thursday with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to urge Washington to recognise Moscow’s interests and persuade Ukraine to sit down for talks.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday about new US military aid for Ukraine. The vital support is being held up by disputes in Congress.

Germany US Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz boards a plane at Berlin Brandenburg Airport to fly to the US for a meeting with President Joe Biden (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Gen Syrski, who was born in the Soviet Union and attended Moscow Higher Military Command School as well as serving in the Soviet Artillery Corps, is described as an obsessive planner, and his comments on Friday said his first job was to ensure “clear and detailed planning”.

He also placed emphasis on ensuring the wellbeing of troops.

“The life and health of servicemen have always been and are the main value of the Ukrainian Army,” he said.

Gen Syrski is viewed as the architect of the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in September 2022. That was the most significant Ukrainian victory of the war, allowing Kyiv to push the Kremlin’s forces out of the cities of Kupiansk and Izium.

Mr Zelensky signed orders on Friday to award Gen Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, with the Golden Star award, the country’s highest honour.

