Hoard of 122 Anglo-Saxon pennies could fetch £180,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hoard of 122 Anglo-Saxon pennies could fetch £180,000 at auction

By Press Association
Anglo-Saxon pennies were found in a field near Braintree in Essex (Noonans/ PA)
Anglo-Saxon pennies were found in a field near Braintree in Essex (Noonans/ PA)

A hoard of 122 Anglo-Saxon pennies, whose owner may have died fighting in the Battle of Hastings, are to be sold at auction after two metal detectorists unearthed them in a field.

It is thought the coins, discovered near Braintree in Essex, were buried in 1066, the year of the battle between English and Norman armies for the throne of England.

An expert said the coins were worth a “considerable sum of money” and there was a “tantalising possibility” that the reason they were not retrieved at the time was because their owner died in battle.

Two metal detectorists discovered the hoard of 144 coins in 2019, and 16 of them were bought by Colchester Museum and Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum after they were processed under the terms of the 1996 Treasure Act.

The hoard of 122 Anglo-Saxon pennies found in a field near Braintree in Essex will be sold at auction at Noonans Mayfair. (Noonans/ PA)
Some 122 Anglo-Saxon pennies found in a field near Braintree in Essex will be sold at auction at Noonans Mayfair (Noonans/PA)

The coins bought by the museums included two 11th century Byzantine coins.

In late 2023, the remaining coins were disclaimed and returned to the finders.

Now 122 of the coins are to be sold at Noonans Mayfair, with an estimate of up to £180,000, with the others to be kept by the metal detectorists.

It is thought the coins were buried in 1066, within five years of all bar two of the coins being minted.

Noonans Coin specialist Bradley Hopper said: “While the deposition of the Braintree Hoard might not relate directly to the events of 1066, the fact that it was never recovered surely did.

“Twelve shillings was a considerable sum of money, and its retrieval must have been prevented by some great personal misfortune; we cannot say with any certainty whether or not the Braintree hoard’s owner died fighting at Hastings, but it is a tantalising possibility.”

The two detectorists who found the coins have been searching together for 20 years, and previously had only found copper coins and crotal bells in the field.

But on the day of discovering the hoard, a signal from the Minelab CTX 3030 metal detector revealed at a depth of four inches a silver penny that was not recognisable.

Half a dozen more turned up in a 30-metre radius and that evening they realised they were rare pennies of Harold II.

Over the next few days around 70 more were found by slow and methodical use of the detectors, with the rest discovered in 2020 when the exercise was repeated.

Coins that date from the last two Anglo-Saxon kings of England – Edward the Confessor and Harold II Godwinsson – had been minted in various towns and cities including London, Cambridge, Canterbury, Ipswich, Chichester, Guildford, Worcester, Hastings, Lincoln, Huntingdon and Maldon, as well as at rare mints such as Sudbury in Suffolk and Bridport in Dorset.

Auctioneers described a Harold II penny from the Guildford moneyer Leofwold, which is part of the hoard, as “excessively rare” and it has an estimate of £5,000 to £6,000.

A single specimen from the Hastings mint, also estimated at £5,000 to £6,000, was described as only the second to appear at public auction in the last 40 years.

“We are particularly fortunate that the auction catalogue contains not only the rarest and most academically interesting English coins from the Braintree Hoard, but also those pieces in the finest state of preservation,” said Mr Hopper.

The auction at Noonans Mayfair will take place on February 21 and the proceeds will be shared between the two finders and the landowner.