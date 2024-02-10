Murder arrest after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Murder arrest after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

By Press Association
The body was discovered at Readers Court (Google)
The body was discovered at Readers Court (Google)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 60s died in Chelmsford.

Police were called to Dorset Avenue, Great Baddow, at about 2.30pm on Friday following reports of a suspicious male.

After engaging with the man, officers attended an address in Readers Court where they found a seriously injured woman inside a property.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Essex Police said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I know that this will cause this quiet community great concern and fully understand they will have questions about what has happened, but I would ask that people don’t speculate.

“We are working to establish the facts leading up to the woman’s death and we will remain at the scene whilst we carry out our inquiries.

“I would like to reassure the community that we will be conducting high visibility patrols in the Great Baddow area for several days. And whilst officers are at the scene, please feel free to approach them and they will listen to your concerns.

“I’d ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue that could help our investigation, to get in contact.”

If you can help, get in contact with the force and quote incident 579 of February 9 when providing any information.