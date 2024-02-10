Man accused of attempted murder of John Caldwell remanded in custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of attempted murder of John Caldwell remanded in custody

By Press Association
A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)
A 44-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of detective chief inspector John Caldwell has been remanded in custody.

Alan Lundy, with an address at Flax Street, Belfast, appeared in Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with attempted murder, directing terrorism and the preparation of terrorist acts.

The court heard that Lundy was questioned for seven hours and 44 minutes after being arrested on Thursday.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22 2023.

The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.

The court heard that the prosecution was not arguing that Lundy was in or around Omagh on the evening of the attack on Mr Caldwell.

The court heard that “at no point was any explanation or comment made” when police put the accusations to Lundy.

Coleraine shooting
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son in February 2023 (David Young/PA)

The case instead relates to “his actions in the build-up” and “the chain of events” afterwards, and that he was the “conduit” between East Tyrone where the shooting took place and Belfast, where police said vehicles were sourced.

A defence solicitor for Lundy told the court that the prosecution’s evidence “is not sufficient to connect my client to the charges”.

“I would submit that police have created a narrative that’s not supported by any evidence that this court can rely on.”

Judge Michael Ranaghan said that it was a circumstantial case that could potentially involve a number of strands of evidence, including phone evidence, CCTV, police statements and “over and above that, a complete no-comment interview” with police.

The defendant’s solicitor said a bail application would be made at a later date as sureties needed to be prepared.

The judge said that any bail application he would consider compliance with conditions set by the court.

When the accused was asked by the judge whether he would sign the legal aid form, he made no reply.

At one point during proceedings, the judge was alerted to disturbances at the back of the court and asked everyone in court to stand up.

Three people who did not stand up were ordered to leave the courtroom.

When they did not leave, the judge then asked that they be removed and a person was heard asking a question.

He was asked to establish his identity and at the end of proceedings, the judge asked police to inform the man to appear before his court on Monday morning.

He said if he does not apologise in court then, a warrant will be issued, the judge said.