Young boy found dead in car is named locally

A six-year-old boy who died following an incident in Co Waterford has been named locally as Matthew Healy.

The young boy’s body was found in a car in the Rathmoylan area in the early hours of Friday morning shortly after midnight.

A number of tributes have been paid to the boy, who played soccer with Park Rangers AFC, based in Faithlegg.

Park Rangers AFC posted on social media: “It is with great sadness that we learned about the tragic passing of one of our players this week.

A car is removed from the Rathmoylan area of Dunmore East, Co Waterford, where police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Matthew was a member of our U7 squad and will be sadly missed by his teammates and coaches.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford.

The boy’s body was taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified.

Irish police said inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

A vigil will be held at the Cathedral in Co Waterford on Saturday evening.

Sinn Fein Dunmore East councillor Pat Fitzgerald said he knows some of the extended family well.

“People are trying to come to terms with it. There is shock and dismay after the tragic event,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“Our thoughts are with them all. People feel helpless and all they can do is offer their prayers and sincere condolences to the extended family.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Education said it is providing counselling services to the school.

In a statement, the Department of Education said: “The National Educational Psychological Service is currently on the ground providing support to staff and the school community at the school.

“When a tragic event happens, NEPS is available to advise and support the teachers and other adults who work daily with students and who know them well.

“NEPS is also available to work with the teachers to identify students who are most in need of support and help develop procedures for reviewing their needs and supporting onward referral, if necessary.”