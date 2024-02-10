Young boy found dead in car is named locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young boy found dead in car is named locally

By Press Association
Garda have searched close to the scene in the Rathmoylan area of Dunmore East, Co Waterford, where they are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy (PA)
A six-year-old boy who died following an incident in Co Waterford has been named locally as Matthew Healy.

The young boy’s body was found in a car in the Rathmoylan area in the early hours of Friday morning shortly after midnight.

A number of tributes have been paid to the boy, who played soccer with Park Rangers AFC, based in Faithlegg.

Park Rangers AFC posted on social media: “It is with great sadness that we learned about the tragic passing of one of our players this week.

Dunmore incident
A car is removed from the Rathmoylan area of Dunmore East, Co Waterford, where police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Matthew was a member of our U7 squad and will be sadly missed by his teammates and coaches.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford.

The boy’s body was taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified.

Irish police said inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

A vigil will be held at the Cathedral in Co Waterford on Saturday evening.

Sinn Fein Dunmore East councillor Pat Fitzgerald said he knows some of the extended family well.

“People are trying to come to terms with it. There is shock and dismay after the tragic event,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“Our thoughts are with them all. People feel helpless and all they can do is offer their prayers and sincere condolences to the extended family.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Education said it is providing counselling services to the school.

In a statement, the Department of Education said: “The National Educational Psychological Service is currently on the ground providing support to staff and the school community at the school.

“When a tragic event happens, NEPS is available to advise and support the teachers and other adults who work daily with students and who know them well.

“NEPS is also available to work with the teachers to identify students who are most in need of support and help develop procedures for reviewing their needs and supporting onward referral, if necessary.”