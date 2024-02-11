Two arrests after boy, eight, bitten on head by dog thought to be XL bully

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Two arrests after boy, eight, bitten on head by dog thought to be XL bully

By Press Association
Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021.
Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021.

A man and a woman have been arrested after an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was bitten on the head by a dog – believed to be an XL bully.

Officers were called to Wadham Road in Bootle, Merseyside, just after 5.20pm on Saturday following a report that the dog had bitten a child to the head in the communal area of flats nearby.

The boy was taken to hospital where he had emergency surgery for his serious head injuries, and where he remains in a serious but stable condition, Merseyside Police said.

The dog was seized by police who said it is believed to be an XL bully.

A 49-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, both from Bootle, have been arrested on suspicion of being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury. They have been taken in to custody to be interviewed.

They are not related to the child who is injured.

XL bully dog
Stock picture of an XL bully dog, which are now banned breeds (Alamy/PA)

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the area and all CCTV opportunities are being explored, the force said.

A number of witnesses have been spoken to at the scene and officers are appealing for further witnesses to come forward and for anyone who may be able to assist enquiries to contact police.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “This was a horrific attack which has left a young child requiring emergency surgery for injuries to his head.

“I want to reassure people that he is receiving the best possible care and treatment for his injuries, which are described as life-changing.

“We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are under way to establish exactly what happened. I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information, to come forward as soon as possible.

“This case highlights in the starkest terms the potential dangers of dogs, and I would appeal to anyone with information about dangerous dogs in their area to contact us so that we can take pro-active action.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 24000162913 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at:

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

.